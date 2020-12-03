‘The Mandalorian’ Chapter 13 review: answered questions and Samurai like fun

The Mandalorian (Pedro Pascal) and The Magistrate (Diana Lee Inosanto) in Lucasfilm’s THE MANDALORIAN, season 2, exclusively on Disney+. © 2020 Lucasfilm Ltd. & ™. All Rights Reserved. Photo credit: Walt Disney Company & Lucasfilm Ltd. Photo credit: Walt Disney Company & Lucasfilm Ltd. Photo credit: Walt Disney Company & Lucasfilm Ltd.

“The Mandalorian” just dropped chapter 13 and with it brought along some answers to questions that many wanted to know about the child while also expanding the plot and introducing a new villain.

The plot starts off with not Mando but Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) attacking a group of armed forces led by The Magistrate who tells her that she has one day to surrender otherwise she’ll come back and liberate the city that she took over.

It’s then where we finally see Mando and the Child land on the planet and head into the city. He sees that the city is not looking well before he could ask a civilian a couple of guards tells him that their leader wants to meet with him.

He enters her garden with her making a proposition for him, to hunt down and kill a Jedi and in exchange, she’ll reward him with a spear made out of Beskar steel. He takes this job but using it as a way to find Ahsoka, with him heading out of the city in search of her.

The two have a small confrontation before Mando stops saying that Bo-Katann send him here to find her and presents the small child to her.

She determines by using the force that the Childs name is Grogu and said that the child was learning the ways in the force in the Jedi Temple in Coruscant before he had to escape the temple when Darth Vader and the Clone Army stormed the temple and killed all the Jedi.

She tries to teach him that he can still use the force but to no avail. But when Mando instructs Grogu to grab a small orb, he force pulls it to him. Ahsoka agrees to continue his training if Mando can help her liberate the city and get rid of the Magistrate.

He agrees to the deal with both storming the city, freeing the prisoners and defeating the last of the Magistrates soldiers, with Ahsoka asking her where her leader Grand Admiral Thrawn is.

After the celebration, Mando heads back to the ship to get Grogu before having a heartfelt moment with him. From there Ashoka tells him that she refuses to train him as Grogu has developed a strong bond with the Mandalorian. She then tells him to head to the planet Typhon to see what path that Grogu will take. Before they leave she gives him the Beskar Spear as a reward for helping her free the city.

The plot was really well done, making it feel like a samurai film with how the lightsaber fighting looks, drawing back to the samurai inspiration for the original Star Wars films.

Rosario Dawson nailed it as Ahsoka, making her a more experienced Jedi than any other media the character has appeared in, while also giving her the same personality that she had in the “Clone Wars” show or “Rebels.”

The cinematography and set design looks great as we can see in the beginning. The city looks like a rough place to live in, with its dark lighting until its liberation allows light colors to permeate the city as it frees itself from tyranny.

We also get to see an emotional moment between Mando and Grogu, with them having a heartfelt moment, not knowing this may be the last time he’ll see the kid. Since the beginning of the series the both of them have grown so close together, making Mando like a father to Grogu and Grogu a son to Mando.

Dave Filoni, the director for this episode, seems to understand Star Wars and loves the characters. He is an excellent storyteller and that can be seen with not just this episode, but with Clone Wars as well.

Overall, Chapter 13 is another perfect episode with its great storytelling, bringing a legacy character back and moments that both excite and made show watcher tear up a bit.

Chapter 13 gets ★★★★★ with another amazing episode from both Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.