Resident Evil Village’s “Maiden” demo is an exciting look at what’s to come

Key art for the Maiden demo, featuring the dungeons of Castle Dimitrescu and a mysterious figure. Photo credit: Capcom Unity/Capcom, Co., Ltd.

When Capcom first released Resident Evil in 1996, they had no idea that they had just created one of gaming’s blockbuster franchises. After reaching new highs with 2017’s Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Capcom returns to the first-person formula established in that title with Resident Evil Village.

A demo was announced exclusively for the PlayStation 5 during the Resident Evil showcase (you can find our coverage of the showcase here) and it’s a beautiful tease at what fans can expect in the full release later this year. The demo is known as simply the Maiden demo.

The demo follows a character known as the “Maiden,” who is tasked with escaping a castle dungeon. It features no combat and merely serves as a visual showcase for the upcoming title.

Harkening back to the Resident Evil 7: Beginning Hour demo released before RE7, the demo serves as a sneak peek to one of the areas that players will explore in the full Village experience. In Beginning Hour, players explored the decrepit farmhouse behind the Baker Mansion, and players explore the dungeons of Castle Dimitrescu in the Maiden demo.

The most fascinating part of the demo is its ability to draw you into its world with little to no explanation. The castle is simultaneously both beautiful and terrifying to explore. The darkness of the dungeon that players start in is a stark contrast to the absolute beauty of Castle Dimitrescu.

Thanks to the power and visual fidelity of the PS5, the RE Engine shines and shows its true potential. The halls of the castle are tacky and claustrophobic. You can hear your footsteps echo through the castle halls as you peek around corners, trying to avoid the castle’s denizens. You can feel the huge chandelier shining a warm light as you turn a corner and find a door that is way creepier than it has any right to be.

It all comes together to form a horror experience that is difficult to forget.

There are shades of the original Resident Evil released back in 1996, with the main hall of the castle resembling the entrance of the Spencer Estate. It’s clear that Capcom has been paying attention to the requests of the Resident Evil fanbase, with the horror in the Maiden demo being a beautiful taste of what’s to come in the full release of Village.

Despite the demo being a short and bite-sized portion of the main game, it’s already begun to make an impact on the web, with the character of Lady Dimitrescu being a fan favorite.

Capcom has already stated that they will release another demo to other platforms in the future, but there is speculation that they will continue to update the Maiden demo, similarly to the way that they updated the Beginning Hour demo.

You can play the Maiden demo now on PlayStation 5. “Resident Evil Village” will be released on May 7th, 2021.