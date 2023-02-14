Art of entertainment: Holding out for Superman

This is a photo of Action Comics #1, which was when Superman was introduced and had a Superman action figure next to the comic book.

After much anticipation, studio mastermind James Gunn finally revealed the broad plans for Warner Bros.’s new go at the DC property.

It marks the first unified vision the film brand has had since the departure of former figurehead Zack Snyder.

The upcoming slate ran the gambit from icons to D-listers, but one title stuck out even in the varied forecast.

“Superman: Legacy,” the first attempt at bringing the hero to the screen since 2013’s “Man Of Steel,” will act as a reboot of the franchise.

Producers claim the film, “Focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing […].”

“He is the embodiment of truth, justice, and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old-fashioned,” Peter Safran added.

“Superman: The man of Tomorrow” has been somewhat adrift on the silver screen as far back as the days of Chris Reeves.

For an icon, that is an abysmal track record and the enthusiasm as Gunn and his team display for the character should be commended. But, they’ve seemingly already shot the fledgling production in the foot.

Clark Kent’s Kryptonian origins are ultimately a second thought to the character. However, the character’s time on film has utterly failed to reflect this.

It is that precise reason the adaptation of big blue seems to have such a troubled history.

Superman’s appeal has always been a certain level of simplicity.

He’s been helping the world and battling bad guys because it’s the decent thing to do for damn near 80 years and that’s what fans love.

While attempts at a deeper reading of Clark’s cut-and-dry heroics have yielded some fascinating works (see the excellent Red Son graphic novel as an example), they have also produced a fair share of disasters.

The Earth One take on the character spent so much of its runtime soapboxing about the nature of Kryptonians and their place in a cynical, modern world, it forgot to provide a main character worth such a debate in the first place.

Superman comes from Earth and even though our rock did not birth him, it imparted the values in him that made him into the hero that has served as an idol for millions.

To claim that the film will focus on Clark’s old-fashioned kindness in the face of a cynical modern world, while also highlighting an imaginary conflict about his heritage is oxymoronic

Despite the lingering specter of Krypton, that dream movie that has existed in the hearts of fans the world over can still happen.

The world needs a hero like Superman now, arguably, more than ever.

A hero who is willing to abandon the grievances of the past in favor of coming together with total strangers so that a world that abides by dignity, honor, and justice might come to pass.

But that movie can only come about if the people behind it remember the most essential axiom of the character’s 80-year history: Krypton made him Super, but Earth made him a man.

“Man Of Steel” gave audiences a Superman that was more alien than human and people still argue whether that incarnation was any good 10 years later.

A good Superman story isn’t hard, but it hinges on the humanity of Clark Kent and his earthly roots.

If the producers behind this film can appreciate the importance of that, we may have a Superman movie we can “join in the sun.” A movie that will “accomplish wonders.“