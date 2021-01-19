Small business pop-up shop in Norwalk Town Square

Sarah Monah’s business “Pique-Nique Brand” participated in the Pop-up shop on Jan. 16. Her business rents dishes and sets up events and parties. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Several small businesses in Norwalk pulled together to open a pop-up shop in the city’s town square on Jan. 16, after Simona Munoz reached out to them on social media.

“Since I have an online boutique, I knew that a store would be too much money,” Munoz said. “I went to pop-up shops, did the research, and got the insurance and license to open one.”

Most businesses at the event sold clothes, such as Stevie Garcia’s t-shirt company “Norwalk’s Very Own,” which sells the city of Norwalk themed t-shirts.

“I started this as a side-hustle, and it grew into a clothing business,” Garcia explained. “By summer, I plan to expand to surrounding cities.”

Several businesses that sold clothes did not design them, choosing to instead buy clothes wholesale.

“We don’t design yet. We plan to in the future, but right now, we just buy the clothes wholesale,” said Nicole Flores.

She and her sister, Michelle Flores, opened their business, “AMNI Collective” in 2019. After the COVID-19 pandemic began and their hours at work were cut, they focused on their business full-time.

Carena Escobar’s business, “Custom Kidozz,” buys infant clothes wholesale, then arranges them into cohesive pieces.

Escobar is currently working on a spring collection for the upcoming season.

Original business ideas were on display as well.

Olivia Camacho’s “Live and be Creations” makes balloon designs for parties. At the moment, drive-by parties have a high demand for balloons.

“This started last July after I wanted balloons for my son’s birthday, and they were overpriced,” Camacho said. “People still want to celebrate birthdays right now, so we do a lot of drive-bys.”

Sarah Monah of “Pique-Nique Brand” sets up place settings for parties and special events.

“I wanted to do something for my birthday. I love the beach, and that’s where our inspiration for place settings resonates from,” Monah said.

Many businesses began online or on social media, which was more favorable to do during the pandemic. The pandemic has worked in many of the businesses’ favor, as many Americans choose to buy their products online.

“I actually started my business when the pandemic hit,” said Monah. “People can still celebrate in their backyard, so we can still do setups for small parties.”

“A lot of people are buying online right now,” said Escobar. “The best thing to do was start the business online and deliver to local customers.”

Many brick and mortar businesses that are suffering during the pandemic, struggling to keep their doors open with COVID-19 restrictions in place and customers staying home.

Some businesses, such as those at the pop-up shop, have adapted and only have their business online to save money.