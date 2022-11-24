Small businesses thrive at Bellflower Farmers Market

Customers shopping at the Tea Lucky (tea distributor) stand in Bellflower on Nov. 11.

The City of Bellflower relocated its Certified Farmers Market on June 6th to the Town Center Plaza, changing its hours of operation to Mondays from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., and has provided a place for small businesses to flourish.

A wide variety of food and goods were made available from multiple vendors with products ranging from handcrafted jewelry, homemade candles, homegrown nuts, fresh baked goods, cosmetics, decor and fresh fruit.

Locals came with friends, families with children and visitors with their partners as each booth offered something for all to take in.

Market Manager, Kelli Johnson, said in an earlier interview this year, “I first got involved in farmers markets as a shopper and then many years later wrote a small grant and started a market in my neighborhood and realized that’s what I wanted to do.”

Bellflower’s Farmers Market is customer oriented, as locals came with friends and families with children who visited booths with owners that were very eager to serve them.

The owner of KaziRockz LLC, who declined to give their name, said they were happy to share their experience being at the Bellflower Farmers Market.

“I’m now known locally instead of just through online sales… [the farmers market] has benefited my business a lot in that sense,” said the owner said.

KaziRockz LLC distributed homemade cosmetics and skincare products with a beautiful aesthetic consisting of sparkly pink, purple and gold products.

The manager of the Bellflower Farmers Market, Elli Johnson, said that the farmer’s market had food, farm and craft.

“Working with farmers at the farmers market is awesome because they are so passionate about what they do. Every farmer’s market has its own personality,” Johnson said.

Diana Murillo, the owner of Supernatural Candle Co., talked about the impact of the Bellflower Farmers Market.

“I’ve gotten requests to come back from customers,” Murillo said, “I’ve had repeat customers; It brings attention to my website and Instagram.”

Murillo is a Southern California resident who has been making and distributing candles for over a year now and has grown due to the attention the Bellflower Farmers Market has brought.

Johnson mentioned that she intended to bring live music and game nights to the Farmers Market which will not only provide another source of entertainment but offer a middle ground to bring more attention to small businesses.

The Bellflower Farmers Market is located at 16531 Adenmoor Ave. and is open every Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, call (562) 804-1424, ext. 2013 or visit their website.