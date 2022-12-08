Bellflower Farmers Market Transcript

Supernatural Candle Co. owner Diana Murillo with her display of candles on Nov. 11.

Gabriel Villegas: Bellflower hosted its weekly Farmers Market on Monday, November 21st from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Town Center Plaza.

Having changed its location earlier this year, the Town Center Plaza offers a wide space for various businesses to offer their products to customers with different interests and backgrounds.

The Farmers Market featured booths selling homemade candles, freshly baked bread, handcrafted jewelry, homegrown nuts, cosmetics and skin care products, fresh fruit, and more.

In an interview earlier this year, Market Manager Elli Johnson said she entered the Farmers Market business as a customer who eventually decided to write a small grant and open a local Farmers Market in her own neighborhood.

The owner of KaziRokz LLC, a homemade cosmetics and skincare company, said the Farmers Market has not only helped to boost her online sales, but she’s now known locally in the Bellflower community, despite not being a Bellflower resident herself.

Manager Johnson’s biggest goal is to build her community by bringing attention to small businesses that have a passion for selling their products to loyal and new coming customers.

Diane Murillo, Owner of Supernatural Candle Co., says she’s experienced exponential growth in sales since starting her business over a year ago and has been asked several times to come back to the Bellflower Farmers Market.

While the event only consisted of booths for selling products, Manager Johnson has expressed a desire to host live music, offer game nights, and even feature a DJ in hopes to bring more foot traffic that provides a middle ground for both customers and vendors.

The Bellflower Farmers Market is located in the Bellflower Town Center Plaza and opens every Monday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.