Gordita Eateries: How to make Arroz con Leche

[Background noises]

[Sizzling]

[Chopping]

REBECCA: Hey everyone, Talon Marks Multimedia editor, Rebecca Aguila coming at you with a Gordita Eateries Special: How to make Arroz con Leche in less than a minute. Let’s go!

REBECCA: First off, grab a pot and add 3 cups of water and 1 cup of rice. Grab 1 whole cinnamon stick and place it inside of the pot. Close with a lid and turn on the flame to low heat. We don’t want this rice burn!

REBECCA: Once the rice is fully cooked add the entire can of evaporated milk and the entire can of sweetened condensed milk. I forgot to film this part, but also add half a cup of milk. Again, have the pot on extremely low heat and close with a lid. Don’t forget to check on the rice every now and then to keep the rice from sticking to the bottom of the pot.

[Music]

REBECCA: After an hour or so, you have fully accomplished on making Arroz con Leche; the peoples desired treat. You can enjoy this dessert hot or cold!

[Music fades]