Falcons’ running back, Kishawn Holmes, arrested for alleged rape and sexual assault

Kishawn Holmes, starting running back for the Cerritos College Falcons, has been arrested for the alleged rape and sexual assault of a 19-year-old woman.

According to the LA County Sheriff’s Department Holmes was arrested, taken into custody on Wednesday Feb. 22 by the LASD and booked at the Norwalk Sheriff’s Station.

Holmes has now been charged with two counts of rape by the La County District Attorney’s Office, is being held on $2 million bail and is scheduled to appear at the Norwalk Superior Court on Thursday, March 16.

The LASD official statement also stated that the alleged incident occurred Thursday, Sept 8 at 11 a.m in the city of Norwalk but did not occur on the Cerritos College campus and is currently still an open investigation with the LASD Special Victim’s Bureau.

Special Victims Bureau detectives believe there are potentially additional victims related to this investigation.

An official statement put out by Cerritos College stated, “These allegations are unsettling and alarming. Although this incident did not occur here on campus, the College does not take this matter lightly.”

The current alleged victim’s full identity was not released by sheriff officials but an email from Cerritos College President Dr. Jose Fierro stressed once again that incident did not occur on the school’s campus but “due to the active nature of this case, please refer anyone alleging to have information on this case immediately to the Special Victims Bureau at 562-946-8531.”

The email also stated that, “With the College’s sexual misconduct and violence prevention policies in mind, help is available if you are a survivor of sexual assault. You can contact Campus Police at 562-924-3618 or file a report with Dr. Valyncia Raphael, Title IX Coordinator at titleixcoordinator@cerritos.edu.”

The official statement released concluded, “We will continue to work closely with the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department as it investigates the case, and the College is conducting its own Title IX investigation.”

Coaches and teammates of Holmes were not readily available for comment.

This is an ongoing investigation and will be updated as more information becomes available.