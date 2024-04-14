Cerritos College
Cortez Hollis striking a pose. Photo credit: Edward Fernandez

Students help change over 60 lives by donating blood

Byline photo of Shaniah Campbell
Shaniah Campbell, Staff WriterApril 14, 2024
Students+lay+on+flatbed+while+getting+their+blood+drawn+and+being+observed+by+Nurse+Practitioner.
Shaniah Campbell
Students lay on flatbed while getting their blood drawn and being observed by Nurse Practitioner.

Due to the high demand for blood locally.The American Red Cross hosts a Blood Drive on Apr. 8th and April 9th in the Student Center Stage from 10:00 a.m. to 4 p.m

The objective of this blood drive is to allow students and possibly faculty members on campus to donate their blood in order to save another life.

“Well the students are the ones who reach out as far I know. They know about the need for blood — students are able to donate every two months. One unit of blood helps save three lives,” said a nurse practitioner on April 9 in the Student Center Stage.

According to American Red Cross Blood Services, blood donations often help patients with heart surgery and organ transplants and those dealing with chronic diseases like cancer or diabetes, and it help patients of all ages, accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients, and those battling cancer. In fact, every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood.

Understanding the need for blood and how beneficial it can be for people suffering with illnesses and life threatening disease can draw more to the importance of Blood Donations.

“Since this was a two-day event, the first day we collected 20 units which will be able to save and affect 60 lives.” Said a nurse practitioner covering the event.

This Blood Drive event is an important way to showcase the importance of giving back to those in need and potentially saving another persons life.

Several students made it their mission to stop by the Student Center Stage to donate blood to the cause.

The cause of donating blood to these people in need can often affect how many people in the community can benefit from the cause itself.

The approach to have blood drives on campus is a start of helping change peoples’ lives for the better and help bring the community together.

“I think if you meet the requirements to draw blood, you should always try to donate blood so that way you can help save someone’s life in the process.” said Theater major, Corinna Smith.

If you missed the chance to draw blood at Cerritos no worries, you could schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and find a blood drive in the Los Angeles Region area like Long Beach, Woodland Hills, and Torrance.

 

 

About the Contributor
Shaniah Campbell, Staff Writer
Shaniah Campbell is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering Arts & Entertainment. Outside of news reporting she enjoys participating in film photography and traveling. In the future, she plans to work in Public Relations specializing in beauty or fashion.
