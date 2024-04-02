The struggle of job hunting as a college student

As college students we face many challenges. From spending late nights to finishing your assignment, the amount of assignments you got to manage, or studying for the upcoming exam.

However a problem some students are facing is finding a job while being a college student.

Whether they need the job to pay for tuition, extra pocket money, or even help support their family.

But it seems as of recently getting a job while being a college student is getting more difficult as the days go on.

Most jobs may not want to deal with a student’s schedule throughout the semester or want or need someone who can work every time of the day.

“I don’t think employers want to deal with the stress of a college student schedule” said Nursing major Diego Toledo.

Diego Toledo works in careers services located in the multi purpose building after having issues balancing a college schedule and work.

“It was tuff because a semester it would work well but when semester would not” Toledo stated about balancing school with work.

When asked why he started to work for student resources he stated “At the time looking for a job to fit my schedule was packed with classes that wouldn’t allow me to work”.

Diego also stated that he believes that jobs don’t want to deal with the stress of a college student’s schedules.

Many Students go on and take their chances at the employment center in the multi purpose building to find employment.

“Quite often we have at least one or more students a day” Said Lizette Gonzalez the student employment specialist on how often students come in seeking employment.

On why she believes it’s hard to find a job as a college student Lizette Gonzalez stated “It might be the position of the job and it could be scheduling” she stated “The employers could also be looking for a skill level” She also stated.

However the career services department has given opportunity to many students. With the department uploading new job opportunities onto jobseekers, on the cerritos college website, and even hosting job fairs on campus.

“Depending if it’s work study or short term before it was 200 students in a year” said Lizette Gonzalez on how many students work in work study or short term jobs on campus.

More job opportunities for students is a big goal for ASCC president and vice president candidates Matthew Sanchez and Thomas Odhiambo.

Matthew Sanchez ASCC president candidate and business major spoke about his experience finding a job that can gain him experience for his major stating that “When i applied the pay was low but the bar was high” Matthew stated believing the bar should be lowered a bit.

Matthew also mentioned opportunities others schools have such as long beach city college partnering with the port of long beach. Matthew Sanchez and Thomas Odhiambo goal is to bring more opportunities for students to work and gain experience for their majoring.