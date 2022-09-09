Cerritos College hit with another power outage

This is a photo of a power outage in Longfellow where it was due to a flaming power outage, while Cerritos College’s power outage was due to a storm.

The Cerritos College Instagram page sent a post out to inform students and faculty about the power outage on Sept. 9 at around 3 p.m.

“Campus is experiencing a power outage due to the storm. Campus is closed for the remainder of today,” the Instagram post said.

Faculty got an email regarding excessive heat warning on Sept. 8 where the Vice President of Business Services Felipe Lopez said that the college may have rolling blackouts due to the heat being “higher than normal.”

Another email was sent to faculty on Sept. 8 talking about the potential rolling blackouts where Dr. Fierro laid out similar sentiments he gave in his Sept. 9 response to the blackout.

“This afternoon lost power for one hour, this related to the storm we expected on campus,” Dr. Fierro said, “not a campus malfunction.”

Dr. Fierro said that the outage is effecting the entire campus and that the college lost power in the morning for 15 minutes.

“The situation was not originated internally, but in a neighborhood adjected to campus,” Dr. Fierro said, “Power company repaired external damage.”

A Rave Alert was sent on Sept. 9 at around 3:10 p.m. and a Cerritos College text message letting everyone know that there is a power outage and the procedures to follow.

The Rave Alert talks bring up similar instructions Dr. Fierro said, which was to shift to remote learning and if teachers cannot, the class is canceled for today.

“Offices that are able to work remotely can transition to work remotely,” the Rave email said, “Those who wish to work on campus may continue to do so.”

The only personnel that will remain on campus are, “campus police, facilities and warehouse personnel.”

The latest information came when the Cerritos College sent a tweet and Instagram post on Sept. 9 at around 9 p.m. saying, “Power has been restored, so the campus will be open for instruction Saturday, 9/10/22.”

Editors note: This story was modified to include quotes from Dr. Fierro and other updates as they come in.