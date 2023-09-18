Everyone needs notes of love

Hoping to help and encourage students struggling with mental health, the student health services hosted their first heart installation on Sept. 12 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

All students had to do was write an encouraging, meaningful message of love and stick it up onto the heart installation for the sake of suicide prevention.

Students were a little discouraged at first by the big tent, but with a little more info on the event, students were more than ready to help fill out the board.

They were allowed to take informative pamphlets regarding the student health services, flyers for their upcoming Suicide Prevention Presentation and hand sanitizers.

Summer Wilson, an advocate at the student health center, was there to help set up the event before the therapists arrived.

“The therapists are actively working on suicide prevention as we speak, they’re really good about getting students in the right headspace,” said Wilson, “I’m always saying the students leave happy after, a good solid smile signals to me that it was a good job.”

Wilson also mentioned, “We have a new LCSW (Licensed Clinical Social Worker) this semester who is really really adamant about getting in contact with students again… bringing a community back together.”

This was one of the first of many events the health center will be hosting for the rest of the fall semester.

German Escobar, an intern at the student health services, has previously worked with homeless students and noticed the amount of students who had depression.

Escobar mentioned, “Suicide rates are increasing and that’s the approach we want to take, how to prevent it, just letting them know they’re not alone and there are resources available.”

“There’s a new app called Safety Plan students can download, so if they’re having suicidal thoughts or they know someone, they can use it and there’s a lot of details on the app.”

Here at Cerritos College, there is a short-term therapy that helps students who are depressed or have anxiety about school.

Throughout the fall semester, there will be workshops in person, workshops online and different types to accommodate different types of students. Towards the end of the semester, there’s also an increase in students experiencing depression due to the holidays.

They will be having 2 different support groups on how to finish finals strong and another for those who need extra emotional support during the holidays.

The SHS is hoping to normalize that it’s okay to not feel okay but to always keep in mind that there are resources available for students to rely on. They want to be able to create a group to show them they’re not alone.

Juan Bracamontes, a business administration major shared some thoughtful words.

“Even if you are going through something, it may be hard, you may feel like there are no sources of help. In reality, there is always someone out there going through the same thing you’re going through.”

Bracamontes continued his statement by saying, “They are in the same shoes as you and there are always people out there to help you and that you matter even if you feel like you don’t”.

If you or anyone you know finds themselves in need is a support group, don’t hesitate to go to the student health services. There’s a community filled with generous, well-intentioned people who are willing to help you overcome any situation.