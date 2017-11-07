Companies offer job opportunities to students at Job Fair

Natalie Fletcher, regional recruiter at Child Care Careers telling Lydia Perez, speech and language mythology major the requirements. Fletcher said the company is flexible with students schedules, because the minimum requirement to work is two days per week. Photo credit: Jocelyn Torralba

Natalie Fletcher, regional recruiter at Child Care Careers telling Lydia Perez, speech and language mythology major the requirements. Fletcher said the company is flexible with students schedules, because the minimum requirement to work is two days per week. Photo credit: Jocelyn Torralba

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Companies came to campus to offer job opportunities to students at the annual Job Fair on Thursday, Nov. 2.

The fair was held in front of the library were students came to gather information on the businesses that were offering jobs.

Mary Kay beauty consultant and former Cerritos College student, Jennifer Kimble said she has been working for Mary Kay for over 10 years and made a good amount of money while she was attending Cerritos.

“I was in control of my schedule and selling the products and I used it to pay my college tuition at that time with that money and then when I graduated, I got the job I wanted but didn’t make the money I deserved so I still worked for Mary Kay,” Kimble said.

She added that the company is flexible with students’ schedules, and that students should always have a plan B while pursuing their degree — just like Mary Kay helped her.

The City of Downey’s Aspire after school program was also providing job opportunities to students.

Employee Evelyn Ericeto said the program is a part-time job that works with elementary and middle school students after school.

“We are currently looking for leaders that will work with kids between the hours of one and six pm. We do lots of activities,” Ericeto said.

Students can find more information and apply at www.downeyca.org.

Another business at the fair was Specialty Equipment located in Santa Ana, where the company builds trucks for the construction industry.

David Estrada, Specialty Equipment employee and alumni from Cerritos College said “Right now we’re looking for welders, auto body painters, sheet metal fabricators, and other specific skill sets.”

The requirements to work at Specialty Equipment are previous job experience, classes taken in that field, or a certificate.

Child Care Services was also at the fair offering job opportunities to students.

Natalie Fletcher, regional recruiter said the company offers students job placements in child development.

“We work with head start programs, early education centers, after school programs, and preschool teaching,” Fletcher said.

The requirements are a minimum of six months of experience and the maximum requirement is a Bachelor’s degree and California state teachers permit.

Fletcher said the company is flexible with students schedules because the minimum requirement to work is two days per week.

Students can apply to childcare careers.net.

Other businesses such as the City of Long Beach Police Department, Union Bank, State Farm, Optimus Group, Behavior respite in action, and Volt were informing students about their job opportunities and why they should join their company.

Lydia Perez, speech and language mythology major, is a mother and student and is currently looking for job.

“I’m interested in working part time because I go to school and my daughter is in the school’s child care so that helps me get a job right now. I want to work to get more experience as a speech mythologist,” Perez said.