Mayweather brings down McGregor

Floyd Mayweather defeated Connor McGregor in what was said to be one of the most historic matches in boxing history.

Mayweather won by TKO in the tenth round after the referee had to stop the fight.

McGregor did put up a fight; in a beginning couple of rounds he came out aggressive as he said he would.

The first round was won by McGregor letting people and boxing experts think that this fight could end up becoming more interesting than first thought of.

McGregor seemed very new to the sport considering his stance and the way he connected his punches.

A couple of times the referee had to call McGregor’s attention because of the type of punches he was throwing towards Mayweather.

Mayweather kept his defensive style of boxing in the beginning couple rounds making sure McGregor did not connect a lucky punch that would send him to the mat.

Although he was new to the sport, McGregor kept his promise of always going forward and looking for the knockout punch that would cement his name in history.

McGregor had interesting stance switches throughout the fight that caught Mayweather by surprise a couple of times.

As the match transcended, McGregor seemed to get noticeably more fatigued and began to not punch compared to the initial rounds.

That is because McGregor in his whole UFC career only had to go the distance with another fighter twice.

He usually ends his matches in the early rounds whether by knockout or technical knockout.

By round seven it was clear McGregor’s tank was low and Mayweather began to take advantage of this.

Mayweather’s boxing experience showed up by this time of the fight and began to land punches on McGregor.

Mayweather began to show a side of his boxing elements that the audience had not seen in years, that was him being aggressive and pushing forward.

By round nine, it looked like Mayweather was just playing around with McGregor and seemed that this was all planned out.

Round ten, the referee had seen enough. After seeing no response from McGregor, he decided to end the fight, leaving Mayweather to retire 50-0.

Cerritos College student Sebastian Fernandez said, “It was what I expected I knew Mayweather was going to win but I wanted to see what McGregor could really bring to the table.”

Another student at Cerritos College, Edwin Vega said, “It was no surprise Mayweather is a very strategic boxer. He let McGregor tire himself out in the beginning and then went to town on him.”

After this fight, Mayweather stated that it was definitely his last.

As for McGregor, we will have to wait and see what he and Dana White, the current President of the Ultimate Fighting Championship, are cooking up in the UFC realm.