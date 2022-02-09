Ben Roethlisberger and Tom Brady Retired!

This is an image of Tom Brady in a Patriots jersey when the Patriots played the Falcons in the Superbowl on Feb. 5th, 2017. The picture was taken by created by Football Schedule and the Patriots ended up coming back from 28-3 to win the Superbowl. Photo credit: Creative Commons

Since both the Steelers and Buccaneers seasons ended, via playoff losses, Tom Brady and Ben Roethlisberger ended up retiring from the game of football.

Ben Rothlisberger put out a retirement video on his Twitter, “I retire from football (as) a truly grateful man.” He also brought up, “The time has come to clean out my locker, hang up my cleats and continue to be all I can be for my wife and children.”

Roethlisberger thanked God, his wife, his kids, parents, and sister, all of his coaches, the Rooney family, his teammates, and the Steelers fans.

Rothlisberger ended the video by explaining his sentiments, “Football has been a gift and I thank God for allowing me to play it. Surrounding me with great people and protecting me until the end.”

Roethlisberger ended his 18-season career with the fifth-most passing yards, eighth-most passing touchdowns, a two-time Superbowl champion, and a six-time Pro Bowler, statistics used from CBSSPORTS and Pro-Football-Reference.

On Feb. 1st, breaking news dropped when Tom Brady announced his retirement on Instagram and Twitter relaying his thoughts on retirement.

Brady started this statement by pointing out, “I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore. I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady goes on to say, “But right now, it’s best I leave the field of play to the next generation of dedicated and committed athletes” and then thanked the Buccaneers as a whole.

He talks about the Buccaneers teammates, “I love you guys, and I have loved going to battle for you”, he thanks the Buccaneers fans for embracing him, Tampa Bay for being “such a fun place to live.”

Brady also thanked the Glazer family supporting him, Jason Licht (Buccaneers GM) for his “daily support”, Bruce Arians for “putting up with me” and his trainer Alex Guerrero.

The Ex-Buccaneer also thanked Buccaneer’s employees and coaches, his agents, and his family.

He ends off his statement by pointing out the fierce competition with all “the great players and coaches I was privileged to play with and against” while also mentioning, “the friendships and relationships are just as fierce and deep.”

Brady also thanked the Patriots when he responded to the New England Patriots’ statement on Twitter.

Other great Quarterbacks like John Elway responding on Twitter and Peyton Manning, via Adam Schefter, gave kind responses to Brady’s retirement.

Brady ended his 22-season career as a 15x Pro Bowler, three-time All-Pro, seven-time Super Bowl Champion, and a three-time MVP.

Overall, Brady and Rothlisberger were the best Quarterbacks (QB’s) for the majority or every part of their career, Brady was drafted in 2000 while Rothlisberger was drafted in 2004.

These QB’s have played with their initial team for the majority of their careers. Ben played all of his years in Pittsburgh where Brady played most of his in New England from 2000 to 2019.

Most football fans across the world feel sad that these two greats are retiring but almost all NFL fans (who aren’t Buccaneers, Steelers, or Patriots fans) are glad that they no longer have to see Brady or Roethlisberger destroy their team in the foreseeable future.