Cerritos softball crushes Pasadena City

Cerritos played a softball game against Pasadena City where the Falcons ended up cruising to a win with the final score being 10-0.

In the top of the first inning, Jaimie Harris (the Lancer’s left-fielder) walked and stole second. However, the runner was stranded on second base because Vianey Orozco struck out, which was the third out.

The bottom of the first inning was extremely successful for the Falcons because they scored seven of their 10 runs in the first inning.

Alyssa Sotelo (playing second base for the Falcons’) started the bottom of the first inning with a single and Vicky Najera followed that up with a walk.

With runners on first and second base, Miranda Diaz (Falcons’ shortstop) walked. After the two walks and the bases loaded, Richere Leduc (playing first base for the Falcons’) singled through the left side, which was an RBI single.

Maddy Guillen (Falcons’ pitcher) also singled through the left side and had another RBI single and the score was now 2-0.

After Brooklyn Bedolla (playing third base for the Falcons’) popped out for the first out, Negasse Williams (Falcons’ left fielder) singled through the right side and was the third RBI single of the first inning.

The bases were loaded again and Angelica Gonzalez (Falcons’ right fielder) walked, resulting in another RBI for the Falcons.

Alyssa Capps (Falcons’ center fielder) singled up the middle and was a two-RBI single, bringing the score to 6-0.

Getting back to the top of the order, Sotelo singled again to get the bases loaded and Najera flew out to center field for the first out, but it was still an RBI.

After Miranda Diaz (Falcons’ short-stop) flew out to left field, which was the final out, the score was now 7-0 and the Falcons had six hits during that inning.

In the top of the second inning, Montserra Fukumoto (playing second base for the Lancers’) fouled out, resulting in the first out.

However, Gizelle Leyva (Lancers’ short-stop) hit a single and stole second. After Leyva was at second base, there was a strikeout from Brianna Rodriquez (Lancers’ center fielder) and Kimberly Dea (Lancers’ pitcher), ending the inning for the Lancers.

During the bottom of the second inning, with one on base with one out, Bedolla homered to left center, bringing the score to 9-0 Falcons.

After an uneventful top of the third inning for the Lancers, Cerritos scored another run when Emily Zuniga (Falcons’ catcher) scored on a wild pitch. Zuniga pinch ran for Diaz, who walked earlier in the inning.

The fourth and fifth innings had no other scores and the final score was 10-0 where the Cerritos softball team improved to a 12-4 record, winning four straight and now hosting Rio Honda on March 1st.