Freshman outfielder, No.7, Julian Francois signals Lucas Iorgulescu to slow down as he rounds off third base and make his way to home plate. The Falcons would score an additional three runs to take a 8-0 lead against the Tartars by the bottom of the sixth at home on March. 8, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta (Roman Acosta)
Freshman outfielder, No.7, Julian Francois signals Lucas Iorgulescu to slow down as he rounds off third base and make his way to home plate. The Falcons would score an additional three runs to take a 8-0 lead against the Tartars by the bottom of the sixth at home on March. 8, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta

Roman Acosta

Falcons dominate Compton at home

Roman Acosta, Sports Editor

March 10, 2022

Falcons baseball wins 8-1 at home against Compton College. Cerritos seals the deal in the bottom of the sixth inning, rallying and scoring three runs against the Tartars.

A productive day for the Falcons offense against the Tartars leads to multiple runs within four innings.

The most notable performance came from outfielder, Julian Francois who doubled to right field on his at-bat in the sixth on a ball that had everyone convinced it was surely a foul ball when it landed just inside the field of play.

Francois had four hits in four at-bats, scoring four runs as well as stealing two bases, and a double.

Francois’ hit sparked life at Kincaid field and audiences in the stands. Delvan Gomez was hit by a pitch prior to Francois’ hit which led Gomez to be safe at third.

With two outs, freshman first baseman, Sawyer Chesley singled to left field collecting 2 RBI’s as Francois and Gomez scored putting the Falcons up 7-0. Lucas Iorgulescu who was struck by a pitch prior to Chesley’s hit.

Freshman RHP, No. 45, Noah Perelman relieves Freshman RHP, No. 30, Dawson Holbrook at the top of the ninth inning. Perelman records 2 K’s at the top of the ninth contributing to the Falcons 8-1 win in their matchup against Compton at home on March. 8, 2022. (Roman Acosta)

Freshman third baseman, Mike Santos singled up the middle collecting an RBI as Iorgulescu scored the eighth run for the Falcons in the bottom of the sixth. Alex Bueno reached on a fielder’s choice, Santos would be tagged out at second base.

Freshman RHP, No. 18, Steven Salazar started on the mound pitching six total innings. Salazar’s strong performance totaled 5 hits, 5 K’s and no runs allowed.

The Tartars scored their first run at the top of the seventh, freshman RHP, Carter Stoddard relieved Salazar from the mound. Stoddard would K the first batter, Compton got rolling when shortstop, No. 11, Sevon Battle singled.

Battle ended up stealing a base after Gomez failed to tag him out at second, freshman catcher, Daniel Mariscal Jr. threw Gomez the ball when he noticed the runner taking off as it was the right move to do.

The Tartars capitalized on battle’s stolen base as he scored off an RBI to put Compton on the scoreboard. Compton was shut out the final two innings of the ballgame.

Freshman Infielder, No. 14, Lucas Iorgulescu at the plate in the bottom of the sixth inning battles out against Compton’s pitcher. He would be walked to load the bases for the Falcons with two outs to rally against the Tartars on March. 8, 2022. (Roman Acosta)

The Falcons scored twice at the bottom of the fifth inning as Francois was walked and able to steal second. Freshman second baseman, Dean Ormonde was walked at the plate and able to steal second along Francois stealing third.

Chesley was struck by a pitch, Santos singeled to left field collecting 2 RBI’s as Francois scored from third and Ormonde scored from second base as Chesley occupied second off Santos hit.

Sophomore Alex Bueno, flied out to center field for the second out. Mariscal Jr. popped up to second base for the third out in the bottom of the fifth inning.

In the bottom of the third, Gomez singled to center field followed by Francois who singled on a bunt as Gomez took second base. Ormonde’s sacrifice bunted as Gomez and Francois advanced a base.

Freshman third baseman, No. 39, Delvan Gomez who was plugged in at second base attempting to Tagout Compton shortstop No.11, Sevon Battle. Battle successfully steals second base against the Falcons as he would be the only runner scored for the Tartars in their 8-1 loss against Cerritos at home on March. 8, 2022. (Roman Acosta)

Iorgulescu doubled to right field collecting 2 RBI’s, Gomez and Francois scored as Iorgulescu got caught at third for the second out of the inning. Santos lined out to end the inning as the Falcons were up 3-0 at the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the first, Francois singled and stole second, Iorgulescu singled to center field collecting an RBI as Francois scored and put the Falcons up on the board early.

Cerritos will play Compton College at home on Saturday, March. 12, at noon.

 

About the Writer
Photo of Roman Acosta
Roman Acosta, Sports Editor
Roman Acosta is the Sports Editor for Talon Marks, This will be Roman’s second semester on the Talon Marks Staff. Roman is also an assistant football coach at John Glenn High School (Norwalk CA) as well as a sports photographer who is a Journalism Major. Roman is a fan of Marvel/DC movies and comics. Roman enjoys watching Baseball, Football and other highly competitive sports. Roman would be interested in becoming a sports photographer or journalist in his future.

Sports

Havyn Marines, No. 9, utility, hits a single against the El Camino Warriors on Feb. 10, 2022.
Cerritos softball crushes Pasadena City
Steph Curry makes a shot for the Golden State Warriors in 2015. Photo Credit: 2015 by rocor is licensed under CC BY 2.0
Steph wins all-star game with unforgettable performance
Pac-12 Basketball is most competitive after years

Throughout all of the Power Five conferences in college sports the Pac-12 is usually viewed as the weakest one but the narrative has changed in 2022. ...

Freshman third baseman, No. 3, Brooklyn Bedolla at the plate smacks the ball for the game-changing momentum the Falcons needed. She doubled in the bottom of the sixth to bring life to her team against the Roadrunners on Mar. 1. Photo credit: Roman Acosta
Softball rallies against Roadrunners in explosive sixth inning
Freshman RHP, No. 9, Jael Leal comes into pitch at the top of the fifth inning for the Falcons. Leal would pitch three-innings allowing only one run against West LA on Feb. 19. Photo credit: Roman Acosta
Cerritos Baseball loses 12-7 at home against West LA

Top Stories

The grand opening of Cerritos Colleges Trader Joes inspired food pantry occurred on March 1, where folk gathered to be the first group of people to visit Francos Market.
Franco’s Market grand opening
Captian Brenda Berkmans website that she has, which has a newsletter and a store with their merchandise.
Brenda Berkman – the first female firefighter in NYC
The following flyer was constructed by two anonymous people who are standing in support of CTE teachers. The similarities and differences are fully written out represent inequity amongst teachers who have the same credentials. Another attempt to convince the ABCUSD will take place at the board meeting on March 1. Photo credit: Courtesy of *Sean Baker
ABCUSD refuses equal pay amongst teachers
ANAHEIM, CA - APRIL 30: In this handout photo provided by Disneyland Resort, Guests as are waved to by workers as they take in the sights and sounds of Main Street U.S.A. at the Disneyland Resort on April 30, 2021 in Anaheim, California. Guests are being welcomed back as Disneyland Park, Disney California Adventure Park and Disneys Grand Californian Hotel & Spa are reopening. (Photo by Christian Thompson/Disneyland Resort via Getty Images)
Disney allows vaccinated visitors to be mask-free
There are many issues that immigrants are facing and one is paying an unnecessary large amount of money just to become a citizen in the United States. Photo credit: Creative Commons Photo credit: Creative Commons
Reforming our flawed immigration system

Talon Marks • Copyright 2022 • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNOLog in