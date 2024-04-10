Falcons win on a walk-off against Mt. Sac

The Cerritos College softball team defeated the Mt. Sac Mounties 5-4 on a walk-off to extend their winning streak to four games.

The Mounties started with three batters and three outs in the top of the first and the Falcons put up a run on the scoreboard quickly after first baseman, Nadia Landeros hit an RBI single to bring right fielder, Jazmine Macias home.

The Mounties would answer right back in the top of the second inning with a home run to left field by catcher, Morgan Kneubuhler to tie the game at 1-1.

It was a quiet inning in the second but Cerritos would take the lead in the third inning, with two outs designated player, Celeste Carbajal, was able to get the lead back up to one run with an RBI single.

The game up to this point was very slow, both teams for the most part were able to hit the ball but failed to bring the runners home.

The next run would be scored by the Falcons adding another run to their lead after Mt. Sac threw an error to first base allowing Landeros to walk to home plate.

The Mounties responded in the sixth inning scoring two runs to tie the game at 3-3.

Both the Falcons and Mounties added nothing to their total scores in the seventh. Cerritos did have an opportunity to win the game with bases loaded but ultimately couldn’t capitalize and the game remained a tie.

Mt. Sac would take the lead in the top of the eighth inning after shortstop, Katie Griego hit a homer to far right field giving them a 4-3 lead with the Falcons needing to tie to keep the game going or to take the lead to win the game.

The Mounties walked Macias and threw a wild pitch to advance her to second base putting her in scoring position.

This led to third baseman, Natalie Basurto hitting an RBI double to tie the game at 4-4 with Basurto in scoring position.

Not too long after, shortstop, Marley Manalo sealed the game with a walk-off single to give the Falcons a victory over Mt. Sac.

“When Marley came up I knew no matter what happened, she was gonna put something in play for us,” head coach Kodee Murray said about the walk-off.

The Falcons are currently riding on high momentum winning their last four games and Manalo talks about what about the team is clicking at this moment.

“It’s all about the chemistry and how well we work together, our team is very strong and when all of us are in a competitive mode we’re a hard team to beat,” Manalo said.

Murray added more comments about the team’s momentum when she said, “We’re working on the little things that make us better, in the sixth inning they had [Mt. Sac] runners on first and second with no outs and got out of that inning without giving up a run.

Those are the things we’ve been working on in practice, and also stepping up in the big moments and not going down without a battle.”

The Falcon’s next game will take place on April 11 at 3 p.m. when they host Pasadena City College to finish off their three-game home stand.