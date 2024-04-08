Cerritos College
Falcons obliterate and swept the Compton Tartars

Byline photo of Joel Carpio
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor April 8, 2024
Third+baseman%2C+Anthony+Bassett%2C+yelling+in+the+dugout+after+hit+a+solo+home+run.+
Joel Carpio
Third baseman, Anthony Bassett, yelling in the dugout after hit a solo home run.

The Falcons handed the Tartars yet another loss this time winning it 20-1 on April 4.

Franky Lopez, starting pitcher for Cerritos College was in cruise control the entire outing against Compton as he recorded six innings and gave up zero earned runs.

Cerritos College scored five runs in the second inning and never looked back sweeping the Tartars.

The offense put on a hit parade and just could not stop getting hits and driving in runs.

Every batter that got an at bat had a hit besides one Cerritos College player.

The Falcons now have six straight wins as they have their eyes on making it to the playoffs with a high seed.

Cerritos+College+made+hitting+look+easy+as+they+defeated+the+Compton+Tartars+and+put+up+runs+in+the+double+digits.
Gallery23 Photos
Joel Carpio
Catcher, Alonso Reyes, screaming while stretching his arms across his chest to display the Cerritos logo.

About the Contributor
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing, Co-Sports, & Co-Social Media Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
Leave a Comment
