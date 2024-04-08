Falcons obliterate and swept the Compton Tartars

The Falcons handed the Tartars yet another loss this time winning it 20-1 on April 4.

Franky Lopez, starting pitcher for Cerritos College was in cruise control the entire outing against Compton as he recorded six innings and gave up zero earned runs.

Cerritos College scored five runs in the second inning and never looked back sweeping the Tartars.

The offense put on a hit parade and just could not stop getting hits and driving in runs.

Every batter that got an at bat had a hit besides one Cerritos College player.

The Falcons now have six straight wins as they have their eyes on making it to the playoffs with a high seed.

Gallery • 23 Photos Joel Carpio Catcher, Alonso Reyes, screaming while stretching his arms across his chest to display the Cerritos logo.