Photo Gallery: Falcons split two conference games to end the regular season

Byline photo of Michael Delgado
Michael Delgado, Editor in ChiefApril 12, 2024
Emily+Gutierrez+saving+the+ball+in+matchup+against+Rio+Hondo.
Michael Delgado
Emily Gutierrez saving the ball in matchup against Rio Hondo.

The lady Falcons were able to walk out of Belmont Shores splitting two games and going 1-1 against Rio Hondo and College of the Desert to close out the regular season.

The Falcons first matchup of the day was against Rio Hondo that ended up being a very competitive one.

Rio Hondo ended up taking the win over Cerritos with the results of 3-2, it came down to the final set between Juliette Castillo and Isabella Carrasco from Cerritos side and Loren Forster and Herlinda Casanova from Rio Hondo.

A back and forth matchup with both duos going point for point with Forster and Casanova coming out on top to give Rio Hondo the victory over Cerritos.

The Falcon’s would bounce back in their second matchup of the day against College of the Desert defeating them in sweep fashion.

COD was able to take two of the Falcons duos to the final set but couldn’t secure a win against Cerritos.

It’s been rough season for the Falcons to say the very least but they were able to end the regular season on a good note.

Finding themselves in a close battle against a good conference opponent who previously beat them 4-1 the last time these two teams and winning the last game with a sweep.

IMG_7732
Gallery24 Photos
Michael Delgado
Jasmine Soto-Castro serving the ball.

About the Contributor
Michael Delgado, Editor in Chief
Michael Delgado is the Editor in Chief for Talon Marks. Outside of the newsroom, he enjoys listening to Hip Hop and R&B and hopes to work for Fox Sports in the near future.
