Falcons softball advances to Super Regional round

Samantha Islas starts in the circle against the LA Mission Eagles in game two. She strikes out three batters in the top of the first to retire the inning shutting out the Eagles as they leave two left on base on May. 7, 2022. Photo credit: Roman Acosta

The Falcons defeated the LA Mission Eagles 8-1 on Saturday, May. 7 in game two of the series at Nancy Kelly Field in a sensational finish.

Samantha Islas started in the circle once again for the Falcons after pitching in game one in their 12-2 win on Friday.

Two scoreless innings at the start of the game for the Falcons and Eagles made this a nail biter as both teams were struggling at the plate and made great defensive plays.

It was the Eagles who broke the ice first when they scored their first and only run of the game at the top of third from a runner who walked. A double to right center brought in the runner just before Islas earned her fifth K.

The Eagles knew it was win or go home as they fought till the very end but this Falcons team has been consistent as they have been running the table on their seven-game winning streak.

With bases loaded in the bottom of the third, with one out, Alyssa Porras singled through the left side as Vicky Najera scored the first run of the ball game for the Falcons.

With bases loaded once again, Ariana Hamilton went up to the plate and was walked on a full count as Alyssa Sotelo scored the Falcon’s second run of the ball game to take a 2-1 lead.

Negasse Williams was tagged out at home plate on a fielder’s choice as Miranda Diaz was safe at first, the inning ended on a pop-up by Richere Leduc.

In the top of the fourth, the Falcons got the Eagles out in order as Islas added another pair of K’s to her day as she had seven K’s on one of the best performances so far.

On two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Alyssa Sotelo battled at the plate, then on a full count, she smacked the ball deep over center field over the wall for a solo home run as the Falcons were beginning to put the nail in the coffin on LAMC.

Time after time the Falcon’s defense continues to prove why they are one of the best in their conference as they retired the top of the fifth through four batters.

With two outs in the bottom of the fifth inning, with Diaz on third and Leduc on first, Brooklyn Bedolla doubled to center field as Diaz scored the Falcon’s fourth run of the ballgame.

Cerritos retired the top of the sixth inning through four batters out in order as Islas walked and recorded her eighth K of the ballgame alongside the Falcon’s defense shutting out the Eagles.

The Falcons got down to business in the bottom of the sixth like they have done all season tagging on some insurance runs. With bases loaded Alyssa Capps sacrifice flied out to center field as Emily Zungia scored.

Diaz singled up the middle as Williams scored, Leduc reached on a fielding error Angelica Gonzalez advanced to third then streamlined straight to home plate for another run. Bedolla once again doubled to left center to bring in Diaz.

Cerritos scored four runs to put them up 8-1 in what appeared to be the cherry on top to this win.

In the top of the seventh, the Falcons got the Eagles out in order as Diaz made the final play of the ball game on a line drive straight to her glove to seal the victory for the Falcons.

The entire team ran to the circle where Islas and Diaz celebrated with a hug as they swept LAMC in the first round of playoffs. Islas had an outstanding performance once again in the circle as she finished with nine K’s as her win record improves to (23-6).

The Falcons go on an eight-game winning streak with the 8-1 win on Saturday.

Cerritos will play Santiago Canyon at Nancy Kelly Field on Friday, May. 13 at 2 p.m. in game one of the Southern California Regional Playoffs (Super Regional) and game two at home on Saturday, May. 14 at noon.