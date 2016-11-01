DÍa de los Muertos a celebration to remember the dead

Psychology major and MEChA member Stephanie Nunez stands behind an altar for DÍa de los Muertes to memorialize loved ones who have passed. The club also had traditional snacks and face painting available for students to try. Photo credit: Bianca Martinez

Studio Art major Jordan Wong enjoyed conchas, Mexican sweet bread, and duros, fried pinwheel-shaped snacks, while moving along to the beat of the music that could be heard from MEChA’s booth.

MEChA and Puente Program set up booths in Falcon Square on Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to raise club and culture awareness and especially to celebrate Dia de los Muertos.

Students gathered to look at the altar, decorated by MEChA, designed to commemorate family members and loved ones who have passed away.

MEChA also offered face paint to students, snacks such as duros and aguas frescas, and gave passers-by a chance to stop and participate in a game of Loteria.

Wong, shared his thoughts on the event, “It feels very positive, everyone is smiling. I think it’s a lot more upbeat than Halloween is. I feel without it [Celebration of Dia de los Muertos], life would be a lot more boring.”

Puente also participated in the Dia de los Muertos event by setting up a Spin-the-Wheel to incite student participation, prizes from spinning the wheel included churros, conchas, marigolds, etc.

Puente Club Secretary Melissa Moreno stated the goals for the club, “The main goal is to empujar, push, Mexican students to fulfill their goal of going to a a four-year institute. We just try to unite each other, be there for another […] bring more awareness to the club.”

Students seemed to enjoy the festive atmosphere, hearing music rhythmically blare over speakers, seeing vibrantly colored papel picado (tissue paper cutouts) sway in the light, cool breeze, waiting patiently while their face was being painted to resemble a calaverita (skull), and anticipating the moment they can shout “Loteria” after matching their game board.

Computer Science major and MEChA member Jesus Meillon who was overseeing the Loteria game table shared the meaning of Dia de los Muertos and the club’s reason for establishing the day’s event, “We just wanted to show the Mexican culture and to remember family members who have passed away.”

Dia de los Muertos is celebrated on Nov. 1-2 and it is a time when the Latino culture construct and design altars in order to commemorate loved ones and family members who have passed.

Food, flowers, candles, photographs, and possessions of the deceased are placed on the altar as an ofrenda (offering) for the individual.

It is believed that line between life and death is lifted and the dead and the living able to cross over and maintain contact with their loved ones during the days of Dia de los Muertos and celebrate life and death.

Business Administration and Managing major Giovanni Ruiz states his reason for taking part in the Dia de los Muertos celebration, “I feel like it brings out my heritage, reminds me of my childhood, and keeps me in touch with my Hispanic background.