Gladstone nomination reminder of Hollywood’s shortcomings

Byline photo of Peyton Oliveira
Peyton Oliveira, Staff WriterFebruary 10, 2024
Gladstone on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon Photo credit: Marlon Kaufmann Courtesy_of_Apple
Gladstone on the set of Killers of the Flower Moon Photo credit: Marlon Kaufmann Courtesy_of_Apple
Courtesy of Apple

The nominations for 96th annual Academy Awards were released on Jan 23 and the headlines were dominated by the fact that Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie were not chosen for their respective categories.

While all this outrage poured in Lily Gladstone sat back watching the world utterly disregard the fact, she had become the first Native American to be nominated for best actress reminding us of one of Hollywood’s greatest failures: its lack of representation for Native Americans.

Gladstone received the nomination on the Osage reservation and was incredibly grateful to be selected, but even in her moment the context behind the award was not lost. “It happens to be that I’m carrying this honor right now … (but) it’s all so long overdue.”

This highlights the sheer lack of representation for Native Americans in cinema; they only received 133 speaking roles out of 62,224 in the top 1,600 highest grossing movies from 2007 – 2022, a disgusting 0.2%.

In the 96-year history of the Academy Awards only four Native women have been nominated for the award at all. Two of which were Merle Oberon and Keisha Castle-Hughes from the Māori tribe of New Zealand, While the other Yalitza Aparicio is Native Mexican.

These four women were able to break through in Hollywood but that leaves so many amazing performances given by Native Americans that were not recognized, such as Irene Bedard who received no nomination for her work in Smoke Signals.

Yet despite these statistics and snubs that show the sheer erasure of Native Americans from the big screen, people like Hillary Clinton and Mary Mcnamara continue to champion the idea that somehow the Barbie movie is the true victim here.

In a statement about Barbie’s snubbing Mcnamara said “If only Barbie had done a little time as a sex worker. Or barely survived becoming the next victim in a mass murder plot. Or stood accused of shoving Ken out of the Dream House’s top window.”

This comment from a Pulitzer Prize winning critic on a movie depicting the killing of innocent people is incredibly telling of Hollywood’s attitude towards Native Americans.

The murders of The Osage people did not come from the mind of Martin Scorsese; they were real men, women and children who were sadistically murdered out of greed by men who ultimately went free.

To use that as some punchline on why a movie with 8 Oscar nominations is the true victim here is disgusting and shameful.

This attitude however is all too prevalent in Hollywood amplified by people’s willingness to defend Barbie at the expense of dampening the light shined on a Native Women who is making waves in an industry that does all it can to discredit her.

Hollywood has done a disservice to itself by not allowing Native American talent to shine. It has been long enough that we have allowed the movie industry to ignore their talent, so it is up to us to support Native actors, directors and movies so that they get the representation they deserve.

 

 

 

 

 

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Peyton Oliveira, Staff Writer
Peyton Oliveira is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering sports, campus and community news. When not reporting he enjoys writing screenplays, listening to music and reading books. He is hoping to start an independent MMA journalism outlet and transfer to a Cal State.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
From left to right : Nadia on the piano, Joel on the base Mars on vocal, Mikey on the drums, Andrew Maz on vocals and Sergio on the guitar.
Behind the album: Andrew Maz and the band
Beyonce on Reneigh during her Renaissance tour
Building the stage with Andrea Garcia
Another banner surrounding the in progress container with the Cassidys Corner logo on it. Photo credit: Emily Maciel
Cassidy's Corner Cafe returns to campus
People examining and discussing the artwork of professor Audra Graziano.
Professors showcase their work in art exhibition
Album Cover for american dream, by 21 Savage Photo credit: Sony Music Entertainment
"american dream" was a success for 21 Savage
The official movie poster of the Netflix original movie “LIFT.” Photo credit: Netflix
“LIFT” lifted no one’s expectations
More in Top Stories
Pitcher, Franky Lopez, kicking his leg in the air and raising his arm after recording the final out to finish the complete game. Photo credit: Joel Carpio
Falcons throw a complete game for another win
Students dancing at the Cupids Ball in the Student Center
Love is in the air at the Cupids Ball
Front entrance to The Win-Dow in Long Beach with a lot of people waiting in line to order.
Want affordable food? The Win-Dows got it
BSU Vice President Jacki Scott explaining rules to Family Feud event
Laughter abounds at Black History Month Family Feud
Two students playing UNO together
Love mixes so well with Love
Makayla Moore fires off another shot
Falcon's win streak grinds to a halt

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2024 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *