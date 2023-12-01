Cerritos College
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Shohei Ohtani in the batters box waiting for the pitch getting ready to swing.

Top five teams Shohei Ohtani could sign with

2
Kyle Rittenhouse crying in court after the jury found him not guilty of murder.

Kyle Rittenhouse needs to be stopped

3
Dante Rojas says guys face more peer pressure.

Who faces more peer pressure? Guys or girls?

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Photo Gallery: Spreading the gospel the falcon way

Byline photo of Ifeoma Utom
Ifeoma UtomDecember 1, 2023
Choir+members+sing+in+unison+with+one+another.+
Ifeoma Utom
Choir members sing in unison with one another.
Cerritos+College+very+own+Gospel+Choir+hosted+their+one+night+only+concert+in+the+Student+Center+at+7+p.m.
Gallery17 Photos
Ifeoma Utom
Choir members sing powerfully in praise.

Praise and worship were all the Cerritos College Gospel Choir was about at their Nov. 15 concert hosted in the Student Center at 7 p.m.

The Gospel Choir came to spread their rejoicing in the Lord to all Cerritos College students, friends and family for one night only.

The crowd all joined in on the uplifting, clapping hands and singing away to hymns and songs of praise.

Choir Director Jamond McCoy, who also teaches MUSC- 139 Gospel Choir here on campus, was on the keyboards playing away as the choir sang.

As the seasons change and the holiday feels are in the air, the Music Department at Cerritos College has been eager to share their voices.

They brought another musical night with the Fall Choral Concert by the school’s community choir held on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center Theatre.

The Gospel choir has been on hiatus due to Covid-19 but is back in action, especially after this night.

Though the concert was for one night only, the hopes that the choir would return were very high.

The concert ended at 8 p.m. with a final song and a prayer as families, choir-goers and students exit the event.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Ifeoma Utom, Staff Writer
Ifeoma Utom is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering opinion, community news, and social media amongst our many other outlets! When she is not reporting, Ifeoma enjoys spending her free time with friends, listening to music and catching up on a good book. After her time here at Cerritos, Ifeoma plans to continue on in her studies as an upcoming journalist, securing her Bachelor’s degree and exploring where this wonderful world of journalism takes her.
More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Peter Parker and Miles Morales picture from first teaser trailer released by Insomniac Games.
Spider Man 2: An experience to remember
Elin OHara Slavick talking to a peer in front of her own artwork of nuclear mushroom clouds.
Artist educates through the power of art
Orchestra playing their instruments during their performance with the conductor leading them.
Conductor Dr. Betancourt and the orchestra shine at their concert
Loup Garron stands ready to dispense some vigilante justice in Jacquline Careys 2009 novel.
Book review: Santa Olivia
Illustration of a sad Drake over the face of what is supposed to be a dog on Drakes “For All The Dogs” album cover.
Another mediocre album from Drake
The official movie poster for the movie A Million Miles Away.
A Million Miles Away brings pride to Mexicans
More in Performing Arts
After the welcome meeting, those who wanted to audition for both of their upcoming plays The Miser and A Street Car Named Desire were welcome to stick around.
Welcome to the backstage of the theatre department
This was a photo that was taken last semester and was similar to the performances that took place during Spring Dance 2023.
Spring Dance 2023 comes back with a passion
Ngo, Choi, Noda, and Nimura during their demonstration at the Student Center Stage.
K-Pop Dance Performance and Dance Workshop
Contemporary Dance
Fall Dance 2022 'energetic' performance impresses audiences
Hodson Menagerie
'The Glass Menagerie' comes alive at Performing Arts Center
Choreographer performing a dance for the Cerritos College Choreography Showcase on Sunday, Dec.6 at 6pm. The Dance department has been functioning from online at home due to COVID Photo credit: Rebekah Hathaway
Dance department reflects on year while looking to bounce back next fall
More in Top Stories
No.3 Josh Giddey of the Oklahoma City Thunder getting ready to lay the ball up in the hoop.
Josh Giddey should never play in the NBA again
Freshman attacker, No.7 Jewels Longoria-Morasky, gets ready to score as she has her game face on.
Jewels Longoria-Morasky: She collects accolades like infinity stones
Money being served on a plate next to some silverware.
Having to take general ed's in college is pointless
A small tent encampment on the sidewalk at Van Ness and Golden State Avenue.
Xi Jinping should visit Downtown LA so it gets cleaned
Lyndsey Lefebvre, English instructor, lightening the mood while advocating for covered health insurance for part-time faculty, Nov. 15.
Part-time faculty members still advocating for health benefits
Shohei Ohtani in the batters box waiting for the pitch getting ready to swing.
Top five teams Shohei Ohtani could sign with

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in