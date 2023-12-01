Photo Gallery: Spreading the gospel the falcon way

Praise and worship were all the Cerritos College Gospel Choir was about at their Nov. 15 concert hosted in the Student Center at 7 p.m.

The Gospel Choir came to spread their rejoicing in the Lord to all Cerritos College students, friends and family for one night only.

The crowd all joined in on the uplifting, clapping hands and singing away to hymns and songs of praise.

Choir Director Jamond McCoy, who also teaches MUSC- 139 Gospel Choir here on campus, was on the keyboards playing away as the choir sang.

As the seasons change and the holiday feels are in the air, the Music Department at Cerritos College has been eager to share their voices.

They brought another musical night with the Fall Choral Concert by the school’s community choir held on Nov. 28 at 7 p.m. in the Performing Arts Center Theatre.

The Gospel choir has been on hiatus due to Covid-19 but is back in action, especially after this night.

Though the concert was for one night only, the hopes that the choir would return were very high.

The concert ended at 8 p.m. with a final song and a prayer as families, choir-goers and students exit the event.