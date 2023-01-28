K-Pop Dance Performance and Dance Workshop

Ngo, Choi, Noda, and Nimura during their demonstration at the Student Center Stage.

Cerritos College students gathered for a K-Pop Dance Workshop at the Student Center Stage on Jan. 25 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Participants followed the choreography to “Ditto” by NewJeans which was demonstrated by dancers Kaylin Ngo, Robin Choi, Yukiko Nimura, and Yuki Noda.

The event was a part of Cerritos’ Asian Pacific Islander Desi American (APIDA) Awareness Week which took place from Jan. 23 to Jan. 26.

This workshop was arranged after a colleague of Cerritos counselor, Lynn Wang witnessed a K-Pop performance at Long Beach Community College, thus inspiring Wang to organize an on campus event for Cerritos College.

APIDA Awareness Week allows participants to express their individuality and sheds light on the different aspects that each culture brings.

Instructions on how to follow the choreography were given by Ngo and Choi, who were dancing on stage for everyone to view, whilst Nimura and Noda were in the crowd for an easier, mirrored demonstration that could be followed.

A combination of people who have never heard K-pop and long time K-pop fans filled the dance floor to ease themselves into the dance with their friends.

Personalities shone and fear melted away as the dancing became easier to grasp.

Dr. Fierro, President of Cerritos College, dropped by the Student Center to observe the event, eventually engaging in the activities and dancing himself.

“I enjoy the different cultural events on campus,” Fierro said, “I believe if we all make the effort to show up to the different cultural events on campus, we’ll be a better community because we’ll understand our similarities and our differences.”

Korean pop music has garnered a large audience over the past five years or so, especially in Western culture.

From groups like BTS, Seventeen, Twice, etc., there is a lot that can be celebrated and enjoyed within the genre of music and the culture itself.

“I think the message [that comes from the K-pop community] is mostly positive,” Wang said, “it gives people hope and the ability to communicate without sharing the same language.”

Student Anyssa Nerio partook in the dancing, seeing as Nerio has been a long time K-pop fan.

“I’ve been into K-pop since 2010,” Nerio said, “I definitely got more hobbies and more friends [since joining the community]. I go to concerts more often.”

K-pop idols (singers, dancers, songwriters) are notoriously known for paving a way for style. Whether it be accessorizing or changing up their hair styles, it is a community known for expression and change.

“I love the fashion [of K-pop idols],” Nerio chimed.

“I think they’re definitely trendsetters and I look up to it. I like to implement some of their fashion into my fashion.”

The dancing was taught in a slow and fast manner. The song “Ditto” held a fast tempo so it was proven helpful to go slow.

A mini dance-off emerged half way into the event, creating more fun environment for the dancers and allowing them to show off their new rhythm.

Dancers were provided with free Korean snacks and refreshments, and even a few K-pop themed items such as BTS’ BT21 wipes and candies to go with the theme.