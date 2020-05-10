Community updates and re-openings for the week of May 11

The final week is upon us and once again Talon Marks is here to help you make sense of changes. This list will cover changes beginning May 11. Photo credit: Edgar Mendoza

We have now entered the final week of our safer-at-home order, with certain business having re-opened and other cities resuming pre-quarantine regulations.

Covering the cities of Bellflower, Lakewood, Cerritos, Norwalk, Paramount and Downey, we’ve compiled a list of changes for your local community.

All Cities

Non-essential businesses have begun re-opening for curbside pick-up with adherence to distancing and infection control protocols.

Businesses included in phase two are bookstores, clothing stores, florists, music stores, sporting goods stores, toy stores and car dealership showrooms.

Bellflower

If you are operating a business or ready to re-open, the Bellflower Economic Development office is offering two sidewalk decals and a window cling to promote business.

To reserve a set, call (562) 804-1424 extension 2249 or email [email protected]

The new Bellflower parking structure is slated to open soon and will also feature a new smart-park system.

Lakewood

Lakewood’s Nature Trail along the San Gabriel River will open again starting Monday, May 11.

Lakewood recreation staff have created a virtual Pan Am Fiesta to continue the traditional event in a safe and socially-distant way.

Here’s what you’ll find at the virtual fiesta:

Carnival rides

Midway games

Carnival treats (including a special offer and free delivery of Manna Kettle Korn)

Children’s Cultural Activities

Craft Fair

Pan Am Association scholarship, poetry and poem winners

Fiesta history, including photo galleries from past events

Entertainment

Cerritos

A reminder that the Recreation Services Youth Soccer registration on May 16 has been cancelled.



The city has not issued any statements in regards to reopening or in regards to new policies and changes.

All previous updates are still in effect.

Norwalk

The city has not issued any updates since April, and as such all policies and regulations are still in effect.

Paramount

As a result of daily phone calls and emails from residents voicing concerns about the condition of streets and requests that the city again conduct parking enforcement, street sweeping citations will resume Monday, May 11, for major boulevards and Monday, May 18, for all residential streets.

Those with lawns may park their vehicles there with no penalty.

The following parking lots will be available for residents in adjacent neighborhoods to use on the street sweeping days for a maximum of three hours beginning on May 28th.

School Campuses:

Major Lynn Mokler School – 8571 Flower St.

Paramount High School – West Campus 4708 Paramount Blvd.

Howard Tanner School – 7210 Rosecrans Ave.

Frank J. Zamboni Middle School – 15733 Orange Ave.

City Parks:

Paramount Park – 14400 Paramount Blvd.

Progress Park – 15500 Downey Ave.

Salud Park – 7167 Somerset Blvd.

Spane Park – 14400 Colorado Avenue.

Other Sites:

United States Postal Office (west of the building only) – 7200 Somerset Blvd.

A permit must be obtained at the Paramount Sheriff’s station, 15001 Paramount Blvd., and must be displayed on the vehicle’s dashboard

Distribution of these permits will begin Monday, May 11, and they will be in effect until further notice

You must show proof of address to be issued a temporary permit

Downey

The city is hosting a food collection drive at Downey First Christian Church, located at 10900 La Reina Avenue, on Wednesday, May 13.

The event will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

All are encouraged to drop off fruit and dry goods, such as canned goods, beans and rice, cereal and pasta amongst other items.

In addition to the re-opening of select businesses, Downey’s Rio Hondo Golf Course has re-opened.

The Golf Course will operate with regular hours hours, as well as strict operating procedures and guidelines in place.