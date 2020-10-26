Experience a safe Halloween this year with these communities

“We love Halloween but we have to do what’s best for our family. We are going to rent a Halloween jumper for our two boys and stay home. We will do arts and crafts, plus carve pumpkins and then in the evening the kids will trick or treat throughout the house. We are not going to go out,” said Catherine Schad, a Bellflower resident.

There is still time to plan some at-home activities for your entire family, if you feel safer at home. You can decorate your home, host virtual Halloween parties, or bake Halloween themed treats at home.

If you are still a fan of traditional Halloween activities and still want to get out, here are some COVID-19 friendly fun in nearby local communities.

City of Artesia

You can participate in their Virtual Pumpkin Carving contest. Participation is simple: once your pumpkin is carved, photograph it and post it on Artesia’s official Facebook or Instagram page by 11 p.m. on Oct. 31.

There’s also a virtual Halloween Costume contest. Take a photo of yourself in costume and post it on Artesia’s Facebook or Instagram page for a chance to win a $25 gift card.

Or what about a drive-thru “Nightmare on Elaine Street” at Artesia Park (on the Elaine Street Side). This event will be on October 31 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. You can participate in two different ways. Sign-up to to show off your decorated car trunk and maybe win a prize. Or bring the kids, decorate your vehicle, watch the decorated trunk show, maybe win a prize and take home some goodie bags. For more information about these events visit the Artesia’s website.

City of Lakewood

Lakewood is hosting drive-in movies at the Lakewood Center Mall. See “Beetlejuice” on October 30 or “Casper” on October 31. The movies begin at 7 p.m. and costs $10 per car for Lakewood residents or $15 per car for non-residents. For more information about this event visit Lakewood’s website.

City of Paramount

Paramount is hosting “Halloween Drive-thru Fright Fest” on Oct. 30 at 6 p.m. at Bianchi Theatre. Drive-thru the theatre parking lot and various themed booths. Participants will receive a bag of candy and some crafts.

Additionally, Paramount will host a Virtual Halloween Costume contest. Submit a photo on Paramount’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Paramount is also having a Spooky Scavenger Hunt. The scavenger hunt will take place Oct. 26-29 and will include hidden city themed items at the various city parks. For more information about this event you can call the City of Paramount at (562) 220-2121.

City of Downey

The Downey Theatre will be hosting the Downey Dia de los Muertos Art Festival – En la Casa on Nov. 1 at 11 am. This event will include internationally known artist Diego Marcial Rios who will give a 60 minute workshop all about the history of “calaveras” or candy skulls. You can learn how to make them and discover fun decorating ideas.

There will also be some online shopping opportunities from a myriad of venders who specialize in Dia de los Muertos merchandise. For further information visit Downey theatre website.

City of Whittier

If you want to take the kids to a pumpkin patch, there are still a few of them open including Whittier Pumpkin Patch. It’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Masks and social distancing are required. For further information visit Whittier pumpkin patch website.