Potential protests on Inauguration Day put LA and Washington D.C. on high alert

LAPD officers rode on bicycles to patrol the area around Los Angeles City Hall on Jan. 20. There were no notable Trump protests in LA on inauguration day. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Downtown Los Angeles braced for potential unrest from Trump supporters on Jan. 20.

After the Jan. 6 siege on the U.S. Capital, LAPD took every percussion to ensure a peaceful protest.

Officers set a staging area behind the Los Angeles Hall of Justice on Broadway and Temple.

LAPD patrolled Los Angeles City Hall and the surrounding streets with vehicles and bicycles while helicopters simultaneously observed the situation from the sky.

“The LAPD has enough officers to handle any unrest that may occur,” said media relations Officer Rosario Cervantes. “We cannot reveal law enforcement’s tactics at this time.”

Units from neighboring cities such as Montebello were called to assist in the protection of Los Angeles.

While officers said there were no planned protests, they remained vigilant throughout the day.

Officers barricaded the side doors of the Hall of Justice. They formed a barrier around the building to protect from a siege.

They waited in camping chairs for any protest that may occur.

While there were no notable Trump protesters in LA, Black Lives Matter protesters arrived at LA City Hall late that afternoon. LAPD horseback units pushed back the peaceful protest.

In Sacramento, a local antifascist organization marched on the state capital building. Roughly 120 antifascists gathered at Fremont Park, waiting for Trump supporters to arrive.

According to ABC7 News, Antifa had put out a call for the Trump supporters in the area to a face off.

The the antifascists discussed tactic plans, and some were armed with shields and sticks, waiting for potential clashes with Trump-supporters.

As they waited, they set off purple smoke grenades and chanted against Trump and President Biden.

However, one Trump supporter arrived and blared the national anthem at the anti-fascists. He sped away as protesters chased him.

Since there were few counter-protesters, there were no significant incidents.

In Washington D.C, hundreds of national guards took the same safety measures to protect the inauguration of the 46th president, Joe Biden.

Politico reported that sources close to Biden said the inauguration had a Fort Knox-level of security, with just the people who needed to be there.

Over 25,000 National Guard troops arrived days earlier, camped out in several locations in D.C.

All two miles of the National Mall were blocked off to the public. No crowds, tourists or Biden/Harris vendors were allowed in, near, or around America’s Front Yard.

Law enforcement officials from D.C. prepared for outside threats and raised concerns about an attack on the capital.

Before President Biden’s inauguration, the FBI warned law enforcement officials of possible right-wing extremists part of the National Guard or posing as one of them.

To protect President Biden and make sure the inauguration went according to plan, troops were vetted.

Twelve members of the National Guard were removed from security duties at the U.S. Capital and inauguration due to questionable behaviors and possible links to extremist groups.

Minor disruptions were reported in D.C., but the inauguration attendees were not in any immediate danger.

Joseph R. Biden Jr. and Kamala D. Harris were safely sworn in as the 46th President and 49th Vice President of the United States.