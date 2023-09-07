Downtown Downey Night Market Interview with Mexisons Creations

TRANSCRIPT:

Staff Writer Melissa Clemente: Can we start with your name?

Roberto: Roberto

Clemente: What is the name of your shop?

Roberto: Mexisons

Clemente: What do you do?

Roberto: I bring art from all over Mexico, and what we try to do is reveal what is considered Mexican art or Mexican culture, we try to expose art from all over Mexico and not just what is very common out there. A lot of people when they come to our booth, they see things they usually don’t typically see anywhere else.

Clemente: So, show us a little bit of what you have around here.

Roberto: One of our biggest things is our Catrina’s does come from Capula, Michoacan, they are all handmade and they are all one of a kind. Our mugs are from Puebla and our ceramic we just brought in from Oaxaca. Something that is also very popular right now is the earrings from Michoacán, everything is hand-painted so every set of earrings is unique.

Spanish Translation:

Reportera Melissa Clemente: ¿Podemos empezar con tu nombre?

Roberto: Roberto

Clemente: ¿Cuál es el nombre de su tienda?

Roberto: Mexisons

Clemente: ¿Qué es lo que hace?

Roberto: Traigo arte de todo México, y lo que tratamos de hacer es revelar lo que se considera arte mexicano o cultura mexicana, tratamos de exponer arte de todo México y no solo lo que es muy común por ahí. Mucha gente cuando viene a nuestra tienda, ve cosas que no son muy comunes de ver normalmente en cualquier otro lugar.

Clemente: Entonces, muéstranos un poco de lo que tienes por aquí.

Roberto: Una de nuestras cosas más importantes es que tenemos Catrinas, que provienen de Capula, Michoacán.Todos están hechos a mano y todos son únicos. Nuestras tazas son de Puebla y nuestra cerámica la acabamos de traer de Oaxaca. Algo que también es muy popular ahora mismo son los aretes de Michoacán. Todo está pintado a mano, por lo que cada conjunto de pendientes es único.