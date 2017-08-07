‘Dreamers Welcome Day’ provide workshops for undocumented students

Alumni of Cerritos college Luis Guzman and other students grab refreshments and Dreamer club merchandise on their way out of a workshop. The workshops included information concerning how classes are conducted, the resources one might obtain and even having immigration lawyers speak on the subject of immigration and arrest. Photo credit: David Jenkins

Students at Cerritos College held a introduction to undocumented students, (aka AB540 students) on Saturday, August 5.

The Dreamers club organized workshops, starting at 9 a.m. and commencing at 1 p.m. for freshmen students who will be starting this fall. Students who have been here for more than one semester participated in the event and parents.

The workshops included information concerning how classes are conducted, the resources one might obtain and even having immigration lawyers speak on the subject of immigration and arrest.

According to current President Karen Patron and class staff member Richard Garcia, this was the first time that Cerritos College put together workshops that span through the day.

Medical Assistant major and first year student Mesenia Jimenez attended the event and felt she was able to get information.

“I’ve been getting a lot of help today. I’ve been helped applying for the AB application,” she said.

Jimenez came to the United States when she was four years old, and got an education through public schooling.

In elementary school she knew she was undocumented; while applying for college, she thought it would be difficult, but with all the help she’s getting at Cerritos College and the Dreamer’s Club, she says it is easier.

President Patron said the Dreamers’ Club will make this a yearly thing. She noticed that they had more students that came to the event who have been at Cerritos for more than one semester who they themselves did not know about the resources and plans on doing more outreach.

Patron went as far as to invite her mom to the event so she can have a better understanding of what the process is that Patron went through.

“In the previous year, we’ve done workshops sporadically. It’s never been a one-day thing. Usually because of time or [because] people can’t make it [due to] work on Saturdays or whatever it may be,” Patron said.

A few parents showed up and asked the immigration lawyer, Claudia Perez questions. Some asked their children and about certain thing pertaining to friends and loved ones who are also undocumented. Not only parents, but students as well have to know their rights.

As the semester is ready to begin, the Dreamer Club has a number of events planned so that undocumented students can get an understanding of the resources that are available to them.