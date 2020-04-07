Student Trustee Ballot #3 Johnny Wallace Jr.

Q: What are some of the things you have done in the past to better the student’s collegiate experience?

A: “Our mission for the community organization I and others have dedicated our time to accomplishing was edifying the oration skills of fellow Toastmasters. The bulk of the volunteer hours were completed on the expansive and culturally diverse campus of Cerritos College. Providing those who attended each meeting with the opportunity to socialize, express themselves, and efficiently eliminate the various fears behind public speaking were just a few of the services my team provided. Serving in Cabinet has also helped develop many of the skills that I wished to build among fellow Falcons. I’m grateful to be involved on the planning committee for the Spring Awards Banquet. This allowed my mind to better understand the hard work that is invested into creating a quality collegiate experience.”

Q: How would you voice student concerns and advocate student priorities to the Board?

A: “By observing the visiting team during the school’s accreditation process, I not only voiced the concerns of students, listened to solutions offered by administrators from other colleges in California. I plan to be the vessel for pupils to speak through by reaching out to clubs in regards to the priorities of their members. Advocating on someone else’s behalf requires taking the eyes off of myself in order to see what motivates, frustrates and inspires others. First, I must listen for the value systems of Cerritos College students in order to represent them on the Board.”

Q: In regard to COVID-19, if elected how do you plan on going about this position’s duties and continuing to work with all groups on campus despite social distancing measures?

A: “Looking at COVID-19’s effect on society and the way my responsibilities are fulfilled present many opportunities disguised as obstacles. While social distancing can be viewed as a challenge, it also reveals many chances to be creative in how we coordinate in pursuit of a common goal. All emergencies start small and spread from that point, so in order to make the most impact, we must first work with those closest to us. From then on, we will accomplish more as we collaborate with people that were once far away. I’m thankful to have access to tools such as FaceTime, Zoom meetings and social media outlets. Recognition of the need to be proactive in planning for resources to remain available and if elected I see more more effort being invested in order to provide equitable solutions for an unprecedented issues. Definitely looking forward to doing all I can to reach out through mutual friends involved on campus in the multitude of clubs.”

Closing Statement:

“Iʼve been told many times that no one cares how much you know until they know how much you care. With this in mind, I plan to build leadership by expressing empathy for those I serve. I look forward to working with all students including those who are actively involved as well as those who may be apprehensive about their development into effective leaders. Thank you for considering my candidacy and vision for our future on campus.”