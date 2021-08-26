Cerritos College offers students Moderna vaccine

Cerritos College is offering the COVID-19 vaccine, Moderna, to students ahead of the college vaccine mandate on September 30, 2021. Daisy Sotis receives her COVID-19 vaccine at Wesley Health Center. Photo credit: Vincent Medina

Cerritos College is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine and free testing to students who would like to protect themselves from the virus and help prevent the spread of the virus on campus.

“The vaccine is highly effective; the pandemic is not going to end,” said Dr. Hillary Mennella, associate dean of student health at Cerritos College. “There is no reason not to get the vaccine, it is an act of solidarity and it’s for public health.”

Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in California, Cerritos College along with other universities in the state have decided to mandate students and staff members to receive the vaccine. Students and staff members will have to show proof of vaccination on September 30 or subject themselves to weekly testing.

There are no plans to offer students and staff other types of vaccines.

A large number of Cerritos College students like the idea of having the school encourage students and staff on campus to receive the vaccine.

“I think it’s pretty helpful that the school is offering the vaccine, but I feel that if they are offering Moderna, they should offer Pfizer as well,” said Cerritos College student Claudia Reyes. “More students would be inclined since it’s FDA approved.”

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only vaccine approved by the FDA. Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are currently under emergency authorization, but underwent rigorous testing before being released to the public.

“The Moderna vaccine is the only vaccine being offered by the community,” explained Dr. Mennella.

“I think it’s really good to help other people get the vaccine. I think it’s good for the college students, specifically because it’s accessible. If I had not already gotten the vaccine I would get it here.” said Cerritos College student Diana Martinez.

The Student Health Center is offering vaccine services by appointment only between the hours of 8 am – 4:30 pm, Monday through Friday. Evening medical consultation hours are also available via zoom on Wednesdays from 4 pm – 7 pm.