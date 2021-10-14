Learning the LGBCs

Even after the pivotal Stonewall Riots, the concept of LGBT was scorned and dismissed. Today is a future where society is only just becoming more accepting and knowledgeable. Photo credit: Creative Commons

The Student Programming Board held a trivia competition on LGBT history Wednesday night.

The event did not entertain a large number of participants, but managed successfully to hold an atmosphere of fun.

It doesn’t have to be said that such history is often a footnote in textbook that are our present and past.

Learning about it from LGBT members in an enjoyable manner not only makes the learning experience so much more valuable. Remembrance of past experiences are vital in building a better understanding of sexual and gender minorities.

By opening up individuals have been enabled an open-minded horizon of thought that invokes an accepting social environment for everyone, closeted and out.

The pandemic had made it is difficult for college students to be interactive of all the fun social events on campus. The Internet is not quite as direct and tangible as colorful flyers that stood prior to the pandemic.

The event was successful in attracting an audience. Although there was a small number of participants the message behind the event was not.

It reminds Cerritos students that it is important to be mindful of every student that walks the halls.

“On my end, I just want people to know that I’m here for them—for the students afterward, because [of] me being a lesbian woman. And that I want the students to know that they are heard, that they have a safe place to come to, and that I am here for them directly.” said Administrative Clerk Nikki Jones, who was among the staff overseeing the event.

“They could come into my office physically and talk to me if they’re having any type of issues, if they just wanna talk! Some people just want to get things off their chest, you know? Because some people are not out yet,” Jones said.

Ms. Jones helped think of the night’s activities, such as the opening icebreaker to build a sense of community amongst those who participated.

It was, Student Events Specialist Diana Madueno who shared the sentiment of having LGBT people like Ms. Jones to allow participants some insight into the topic being explored.

Although the number of historical events that participants broached upon in an online Kahoot session, there were too many for some said someone in the community.

Items like the Imre being the first LGBT novel with a satisfying ending were too nuanced for everyone involved to know about them.

Then again, that’s the basis for a more accepting future: braving new territory and as a result, learning to navigate them.