Meet the Anthropology Professor at Cerritos College, Mark Abbruzzese

Professor Mark Abbruzzese (left) teaches Anthropology here at Cerritos College during the week, but at night rocks out with two of his bands. Abbruzzese’s band “Ghost Electric” was recently signed with Wright Records.

Professor Abbruzzese lost both of his parents after high school as well as his childhood best friend Kevin and he never thought he would end up going to college or even teaching because of his upbringing.

Although he performed well when he applied himself in school, his family made no emphasis on college and throughout his school years, he was constantly told he was difficult to deal with in the classroom by teachers.

He was always set to the side because, “they didn’t know what else to do with me,” but through all of the hardships, he became the first to attend college in his family and found his passion in Anthropology.

His late best friend Kevin always motivated him to follow the route of college.

He sadly never got the chance to show his best friend his progress and success but he is thankful for the knowledge Kevin shared with him and his constant push toward him.

His best friend always saw his potential and did things like making him lead their scout group so he could step into his leadership skills.

From losing his parents and best friend at an early age he now goes above and beyond for his family and loved ones because he of all people knows the importance.

“I always tend to go the extra mile for my family and friends because I know how quickly they can be gone and I think about that a lot,” Professor Abbruzzese shared.

He picked up music as a kid his mother always encouraged him, as she was as a singer herself and she let him express his creativity by putting him in the choir and dabbling with interments.

He started his first band with friends he knew since kindergarten at age 11 or 12 and had friends who played instruments just like he did.

He experimented with the keyboard and drums but ultimately stuck to guitar and singing as he played in different bands in middle school and high school, performed at parties then eventually played at clubs at around the age of 16.

Although he was young, he was let into clubs because he was a performer.

He continued school and he played in a lot of different bands in clubs up the Hollywood strip for many years.

He stated, “Music is my meditation it helps me express myself in a way I can’t do in other ways,” which is why he always kept it going.

Professor Abbruzzese always loved science teaching and anthropology but the part he couldn’t express through that he would in music.

Even during Grad school, he kept his guitar around and it would bring him a huge sense of relief as well as writing lyrics to further help him during hard times.

His mother even sang and wrote amazing poems that got published so he was able to connect to her in that way.

The professor also felt proud that her mother graduated with honors in a family, where it wasn’t expected, as she always inspired him and encouraged him to write.

She connected his heavy metal lyrics to poems to keep his inspiration and made him feel understood and heard.

Today, you will see Professor Abbruzzese share his passion for Anthropology in his classroom located in the Social Science building here at Cerritos College.

Professor Abbruzzese shouts out a grunge band he’s a part of called, “MindFree”