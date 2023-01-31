Cerritos College hosts annual Club Rush event

Students are walking around looking at what the clubs and workshops have to offer.

Cerritos College hosted its Club Rush event on Jan. 24 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Library Shade Structure and Walkaway.

The event also occurred on Zoom on Jan. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The purpose of the event was to show Cerritos College students what clubs and programs the school had to offer.

The event wasn’t limited to clubs showcasing however as booths for workshops and programs were also present at the event.

Programs such as the Veterans Resource Center, Students Accessibility Services, CARE, etc., give students the assets they need to be successful.

Students interested in taking the next step in their education would be able to find help through the Learning and Career Pathway, Puente, UMOJA Success Program, and so on.

These programs allow students to learn about the career paths they’re making along the way as the programs help them to be able to transfer out.

Regarding the clubs that Cerritos College has to offer, there is a lot to choose from.

Many of the clubs that are offered to students may appeal to those with the same interest.

Among the clubs that were at the event was the Sociology Club, which specializes in learning about the fundamentals of society and social issues.

Another club at the event was the Adventure Club, which has its members go out on hikes and nature through the great outdoors.

Speaking with counselor Rosa Carrillo, she explains what she hopes students can get out of the Club Rush event.

“Primarily we’re here just to make sure that students know what are some of the resources and the services that are available to them and that we provide so that they can continue their success journey here at Cerritos College,” Carrillo said.

Two of the counselors at the event Mia Sarah Walsh and Rigo Castro speak on what inspired them to set up the event for students on what they call Meet the Counselor Day.

Castro mentions that the purpose of it is to bring awareness to the counseling center to students and how it’s mainly a way for the counselors to appear more approachable so they can be helpful.

“It humanizes us,” Walsh said, “It provides us the opportunity the space to be able to interact with students.”

Walsh also said that the club rush event allows them to give information and how it “provides us that space to be able to have that dialogue.”

If you missed out on the Club Rush, don’t worry because you can still find clubs that you may have an interest in on the Cerritos College website.