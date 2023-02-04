Cerritos College walks students through scholarship opportunities

Lakeisha Wright, scholarship coordinator, reviewing the importance and expectations of sending an application for scholarships on the Jan. 31 workshop.

Cerritos College held a workshop on Jan. 31 at 2 p.m. as they discussed spring scholarships for 2023.

Lakeisha Wright, the scholarship coordinator, gave a powerful message on why students should be encouraged to apply for scholarships regardless if the student nearly meets the requirements.

Jason Barquero, director of alumni, said there are an estimated of 17,000 students at Cerritos College.

Yet, over the last year almost 600 students applied for scholarships, according to a report from the Cerritos College Foundation.

Only 3.5% of students are applying for scholarships but on a good note, over the past year, almost 200 scholarships were awarded and the college foundation was able to award 147 thousand dollars.

In the Cerritos College foundation report, last spring, the foundation awarded $74,000 and $73,000 in the fall semester.

Barquero continued to express the importance of attending workshops and describes it as being up ahead since you will have an idea of what to write and say.

Any questions that you could have, the foundation will be able to answer them and there are labs for those who have questions.

During the workshop, Wright discussed the deadline for submitting scholarships, the importance of knowing what to write in your essay, preparing for an interview and the scoring criteria which are based on four categories.

As far as the essay, you are going to have to write a minimum of 600 words.

In the essay, the foundation is scoring you based on the four categories which are your early struggles, where are you at now and what are your goals; what do you plan on doing with the money.

The last day to submit applications is March 3rd and some scholarships may require an interview for about 10-15 minutes on Zoom.

In the interview, every little detail matters so always be aware of the little things.

Those little details are your camera is turned on, background noises and dressing up professionally as you would for an interview in person.

“It gives you the opportunity to prepare yourself; practice,” Wright said, “It is a good practice skill to get in the habit of applying to different things even if you don’t get it the first round.

“It also allows you to get the experience of filling applications and growing professionally to, of course, obtain a scholarship.”

“You are learning the process and you are getting familiar with the application as you go, “Wright continued, “So if you don’t get one this semester, at least you know now what you can do to help yourself for the next semester.”

Some of these scholarships are from alumni. Certain scholarships involve ethnicity, first-generation students, your major and many other things.

Each GPA requirement is different and there could be multiple winners depending the on scholarship.

At the end of the workshop, Lakeisha Wright brought up the lab hours for those who missed them and to anyone who has any questions.

The lab hours will be held on Feb. 15 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. and Feb. 16 from 11 a.m. to noon in the Multipurpose building room 201.