PowerPoint workshop reveals tips and tricks to attendees

Alex Ramirez, a nearby local, experimenting with the new tips the instructor had just provided. He really enjoyed the step by step process.

There was an intro to PowerPoint Workshop that took place on Feb. 7 in the library computer lab room LC 62.

They welcome students and others who are willing to learn a few hidden gems of PowerPoint.

The workshop began at around 2:30 p.m. and ended at 3 p.m. and it only lasted around 30 minutes in order to avoid overwhelming anyone.

The workshop is a really good introduction that will help students be able to utilize this software for their classes.

Albert Wilmovsky, an instructional lab technician, taught the workshop and has dedicated 21 years to educating students and building their confidence with the Office 365 programs.

He began the workshop by providing a copy of his presentation to make it easy to follow along.

The presentation demonstrated the proper terminologies within PowerPoint such as the tab, ribbon and groups.

The workshop then shifted to a hands-on experience, following Wilmovsky along step by step.

You can learn a variety of things from how to select and insert a new slide, inserting an online picture, matching the color of another object, and aligning your presentation.

Don’t be afraid if you have no knowledge of how the program works, the instructor makes sure to assist in any way possible.

“We’ve always kept them small so that students can get the most out of the workshop,” Wilmovsky said.

The instructional lab technician added, “we limit it to eight [people] so when students have questions then they’ll get priority attention and all their questions answered.”

He went on to state that whenever he puts together the lessons, he makes sure to keep in mind what you would use them for as a student, as well as keeping in mind what the instructors are typically looking for.

Only a few students showed up to the presentation, but you don’t need to be a student to take advantage of the courses provided.

Alex Ramirez, a nearby local, claimed he found out about the workshop through a friend.

Being vaguely familiar with the program he decided to give it a try.

“I’ve been familiar with PowerPoint from high school making presentations for classes,” said Ramirez, “But I’ve always felt like I didn’t know quite much, like all my PowerPoints were boring and generic.”

“I’m hoping the new shortcuts and techniques will make my presentations stand out and be enjoyable but useful for the people taking in the information.”

He followed with the fact that he found it easy to follow through the instructions, and was definitely considering taking advantage of the following workshops.

Wilmovsky is so welcoming and encourages students to join these workshops.

He makes it so that it’s easy for the student so that they’re able to succeed in school with these tools that are provided for them as a student.

There are so many resources provided by the computer lab apart from the workshops.

If you happen to miss out on the workshops, there is also a tab on the Cerritos College website that will take you directly to a page filled with guides working with the Office 365 programs.

Wilmovsky sets up these workshops on a monthly basis — so be sure to keep checking the Cerritos College calendar for upcoming dates.