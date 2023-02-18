Cerritos College Celebrates Black History Month with Silent Party

Cerritos College hosted an “All Black Silent Party” from 11 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 8 held at Falcon’s Square where students were encouraged to wear all black and bring their dancing shoes to celebrate Black History Month.

The event was run by faculty and students who passed out snacks and headphones where students could flip through stations that played Hip-Hop, R&B, Pop, Reggae and Latin music.

Students really got into the party whether it was showing off their moves with new friends or just kicking back and vibing to music and enjoying snacks after a long day of school.

“The event was really fun, you get to show off your dance ability and you get to see people’s personalities because you can’t really hear.” Kali McMillan, psychology major, on how she felt about the event.

Mojave Salei Jordan, Zoology Major, was having lots of fun dancing and listening to music, “The event is pretty darn good. You know there are some characters out there so that makes it interesting.”

Music and dance are major components in African American culture not just now but since they were brought to America as slaves.

Back in the days of slavery, African Americans used music to pass time while working in the fields and to also share their life stories.

Since then African American culture has had a major influence on today’s society and especially in music with genres like R&B, gospel, jazz, rap and so much more.

This has shaped many generations and will continue to shape them in America for years to come.

“Black history is American history,” Maya Walker, Director of Public Affairs said, “I think it’s important for us to all understand the contributions of black and African American people to not just America but to the whole world.”

This event showed us that no matter what you look like or where you come from music and dance can bring people together, put aside our differences and just enjoy each other’s company, especially at a time when our country is still fresh off of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Check out the Black History Month flyer to see any of the other events the campus is holding.