Cal State Information Session helps students learn more about CSU’s

Cerritos Colleges’ Transfer Center held a session on March 7 on Zoom for students to get an opportunity to get transfer information on three Cal States Universities which are, CSULB, CSULA and CSUF.

About 15 students registered and attended the information session to get more info and help on how to transfer to CSULA, CSULB and CSUF.

Marvelina Graf, a counselor at Cerritos College and the host of the Cal State information session, explained that SoCal students are very fortunate for a number of reasons.

“Students in the Southern California area are very fortunate because they have a lot of CSUs in the area that they can choose from,” Graf said, “Students from Central California aren’t as fortunate as us.”

Graf explained that Cerritos College has three different education plans that students can choose from on their road to transferring.

“In the last 12 years, it’s such an important thing that our students should because of all the applications that have been coming into many colleges in our local service area.”

Norma Martinez, another counselor from Cerritos College who co-hosted the information session, helped Marvelina Graf throughout the information session.

Graf demonstrated how to use Assist.org, which is a website meant to help students find the right path to transfer from a California community college to a California public college.

Elena Vilchis, a student at Cerritos College, explained why she thinks these information sessions are important for students to attend.

“I believe that these sessions are very important for students to attend because the counselors explain the transfer process and the very important requirements to transfer to the Cal State you want to go to,” Vilchis said.

Many CSUs have minimum requirements for you to transfer to their university based on the local area of the community college you’re attending.

If you didn’t attend one of the high schools in a district that CSULB accepts, the minimum requirement for you will be to overachieve and get a GPA much higher than 2.1 if you really do want to attend CSULB.

Most CSUs go based on your GPA and what community college you are transferring from which is their local preference but in CSULB’s case they look at what high school district you graduated from.

Graf later explained many different terms that universities use like a major being “highly impacted.”

There are certain majors in certain universities that are impacted which means that there are more applicants applying for that major in that university than they can take, meaning the requirements are higher.

Most students transfer in the fall semester but CSULB, CSULA and CSUF all accept spring transfer applications but their requirements are all different.

All three Cal States are great colleges and each has its own programs that are great for students of certain majors.

If you want more information or need help transferring to any of the CSU’s or any other college, the Transfer Center has many counselors that can help you in person and online.