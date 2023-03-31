Women’s History Art Exhibit displays art for audience to view

As we celebrate women history month, students at Cerritos College displayed their artwork for guests to see.

Every artist had attended the art exhibit, in order to give explanations of their paintings. Two students who were interviewed had some interesting explanations about their work.

Dre Cornell, majoring in studio arts, spoke about the importance of women’s art.

Cornell was asked why women’s art is essential in today’s ERA.

“I just think representation is very important. Being a woman, I feel like society is naturally not set up for us to win or to be seen in general. So I think having our representation in art especially gives people the space to be themselves; to be themselves freely … because there are a lot of historical matriarchal societies that do prosper and prosper really well so I think just having our representation is just ultimately so important.”

Another artist who was interviewed had a similar ideology and explained her reasoning.

Clarissa Soto, who prefers to go as Risa, majoring in studio arts mentioned how her favorite musician artist correlates to her major and life.

“I totally think so … I’m kinda doing the same but in different ways. I wouldn’t say it’s racial issues, but the way people think about mental health. It was a taboo until recently, people didn’t want to talk about it. Especially people of color, people of color families didn’t want to talk about it. It was a hush hush thing …”

Both artist were asked what had inspired them to make those particular paintings

Soto then goes on to explain about the portrait of herself,

“This is my own personal history with mental health and family issues. It’s a part of me, it’s a part of what I’ve gone through. It’s also very important to me”

Dre Cornell gives her some insight on what motivated her.

“I think I’m very motivated by vulnerability and transparency. Again, the beauty of being a woman and experiencing what we experience is such a unique thing that I don’t think we get a lot of credit for, you know. I think in a male dominated society, being a woman is a sacred and beautiful experience that I want others to feel through my work. So yeah, I guess I’m inspired by women, empowered women, driven women, women.”

Both professors Audra Graziano and Professor Hagop Narajarin from the art and design department weighed on what they hope their students can learn from them.

Graziano responded first,

“Really for them to take their training and find their own visual vocabulary that they want to make their world about. It’s great to see; like my colleague was just saying how many diverse styles that are important here who know, representation and their individuality.”

Najaran timed in and said,

“… we just had a lecture come in from Cal State Long Beach to talk about their program … Our goal is that they move on to universities or art school to find their voice. Based on the work they are very impressed with what we are doing here … their passing is really their making their own work and going to the art world with it.”

Cerritos College will be holding another art show on April 27 so make sure you keep track of the college’s calendar.