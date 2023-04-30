Graduation fair prepares students for a bright future

Cerritos College hosted a grad fair event for the 2023 graduates on April 26th and 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the Student Center.

During the grad fair students were able to pick up their free guest tickets, which made for a total of six tickets.

They were also able to pick up their pre-purchased graduation regalia (cap, gown, and tassel) and their honor cord.

“Grad fair is where our graduates can come to pick up their cap and gowns, their guest tickets and honors cords if they’re eligible. They can also take a photo with grad images, or buy a class ring or, visit some of our campus departments that might have information like our alumni relations or we have out student accessibility services,” Said Elizabeth Miller, dean of student service. “If students can’t come today or tomorrow everything can be picked up in the student activities office starting Friday.”

At the grad fair event, students were also able to sit and decorate their caps. There were tons of stickers, jewels, and artificial flowers, as well as other ephemera, to decorate your cap with.

Several students also stopped by the class ring booth to look at the many different options they had to pick from.

However, most of the students were waiting in line to pick up their guest tickets.

” I’m so excited to graduate, this is my first time ever graduating college with a double major, an AA in communications and esthetician” Said Brooke Fabela, an esthetician student.

“I’m very excited, I never got a graduation because of covid so this is my first graduation ever so I’m very excited.” Said Daniela Diaz De Leon, an esthetician student.

There was a booth dedicated to students from the Umoja success program where they could get sashes related to the program.

The Umoja success program helps first-generation college students and especially helps African American students prepare for academic, personal, and professional success beyond Cerritos College.

There was also a booth for the LGBTQ+ program, where students on the spectrum and their allies can participate in the lavender graduation.

The lavender graduation is used to acknowledge all LGBTQ+ and ally students’ achievements and contributions to Cerritos College.

Vyanh Tran a business administration student said ” I am so excited to graduate, I committed to Cal State Fullerton so I am so excited for this new journey.” Vyanh Tran, a business administration student

For students who haven’t bought their cap and gowns or couldn’t make it to the grad fair, cap and gowns, tassels, and sashes will be available for students to purchase at the bookstore.