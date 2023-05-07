Earth Day Festival brings needed appreciation to holiday

Cerritos College hosted the Earth Day Festival event on Saturday, April 21 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Falcon Square.

The event was to celebrate Earth Day and bring awareness to a holiday that can often be under appreciated.

There were many activities for people of all ages to enjoy. This included carnival games such as tic-tac-toe, ring toss and more for people to win small prizes.

At the event, there were activities related to Earth Day that help the environment and were all in good fun.

One activity at the event involved making a birdfeeder house with sticks and decorating it with paint and such.

Another activity at the event involved painting on the base of a pottery plant.

Performances were at the event by Commercial Music Ensembles, playing well known pop hits like Taylor Swift’s Style, Pat Benatar’s Hit Me with Your Best Shot, among others.

The mascot of Cerritos College, Falco the Falcon, was at the event. guest mascot of Metro, Rude Dude was also hosted. Free photos were offered with the two mascots.

“I think its pretty cool, I think it’s good to make people more aware of just what we have going as far as the way the earth is going and how we can possibly help and then small things like painting and giving back to the kids,” said Tommy Vadali, who was apart of the painting section at the Earth Day festival.

Tommy’s partner Misty Vadali said, “I think it’s cool to raise awareness to the community as far as bringing like drought friendly plants so you don’t need to spend too much water on watering them and you can conserve energy and water with you know drought friendly plants oppose to other plants that take more water and take away from the drought we recently went through in California”.

Both Tommy and Misty feel that Earth Day undervalues explaining that plants provide a lot of C02 that we need to live and if we don’t take care of that situation our air quality will get worse, they also added that Earth Day shouldn’t be celebrated just one day, as it should be a celebration everyday.

“I think it’s really nice to see the community to come out here as students and uh Cerritos College to put an event out like this to help promote environmental sustainability, I think it was nice to have a great turn out over here it was fun with a lot of activities”, said Hector Ledesma

The Earth Day festival was a fun event that helped shine more appreciation on the holiday, an event that was able to bring people together.