Cerritos College Art Show and Gallery

Clarissa Soto behind her portrait, holding the 2nd place award in paintings at Cerritos College on April 27 Photo credit: Antonio Gonzalez Jr

Cerritos College held an award ceremony on April 27 in which many students, faculties and family members showed up in support of the student’s artist’s. An art gallery was displayed inside the Liberal Arts Building where photographs, paintings, drawings and other work was held.

Several students who won an award were willing to answer a few questions. They discussed what inspired them to take this particular class as well as their hopes on future endeavors.

Elijah James, majoring in nursing, won first place in photography. James loved film cameras growing up as a kid so he intended on ‘owning this craft’ despite having other goals. Now, James plans to pursue photography for his minor.

“After this, I’m debating on honestly choosing to maybe minor in photography once I do a transfer … I definitely lean more into fine arts photography …”

Another student who is in the same predicament, Cassidy West, majoring in computer animation, won 2nd place in Printmaking Two-Dimensional Design Color Theory Category.

“It’s not technically my major, I just find interest in printmaking … It’s very tactical and I really like the physicality of the art form.” said Cassidy West.

She continues on.

“There’s storytelling in both and I really appreciate that. Whether it will be movement or stagnant … a big part of it is storytelling in a way I express myself in those art forms.”

Another student who shares similar values, Amber Garcia, studio arts major explained what inspired her to draw paintings.

“You can have the freedom to do whatever you want. You can speak up without actually talking … it’s as loud as you want it to be. Art has inspired me to come out of my shell and art has made me who I am today. If I hadn’t picked up a crayola at the age of five, I don’t know where I would be right now.”

Other students had similar experiences, but one person in particular was motivated by his family.

Dilliun Magallón, majoring computer animation, won first place 3D computer animation, was a fan of comics which evolved to animation projects.

“Just the moment that my family had spoken to someone in saying ‘show him this school … The school was called Gnomon – School Visual Effects”

Magallón went on,

“When I went there, they showed all kinds of students reels and seeing everyone’s work was inspiring … it flip a light build in my mind … I guess that’s how it came together”

Magallón is unsure on where he plans to transfer, but he has some ideas in mind.

“I’m not quite sure yet, but I do have some thoughts about going to Gnomon, which is a trade school for visual effects. Where is a place for all kinds of motion pictures, editors even for CGI graphics, animations … it’s so far one idea. I’m going to be looking for other options out there”

Not every artist showed up to receive their award, but a large audience was present. The school plans to host another ceremony and art gallery by late November or early December.