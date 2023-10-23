Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Trending Stories
1
Students gathered in parking lot 10 after evacuating the buildings.

Cerritos shakes out the Great ShakeOut

2
Loup Garron stands ready to dispense some vigilante justice in Jacquline Careys 2009 novel.

Book review: Santa Olivia

3
Students walk around the event to see what different clubs have to offer and play some games.

Kicking off homecoming with a tailgate

Calendar
TM Digital Newsletter

TM TikTok
@talon_marks

Dr. Fierro shares tips to students on graduating faster

Students who attended the Student Convocation received gift cards for the college’s bookstore and tips on how to get on the fast-track to graduation.
Byline photo of Emanuel Guadarrama
Emanuel Guadarrama, News EditorOctober 23, 2023
Dr.+Jose+Fierro+presenting+to+an+audience+of+mostly+students+on+Oct.18.+
Emanuel Guadarrama
Dr. Jose Fierro presenting to an audience of mostly students on Oct.18.

On Oct. 18 at 3 p.m. in the Teleconference Center, Dr. Jose Fierro, President/Superintendent, started his presentation by distributing $125 gift cards for the bookstore to the student attendees.

This set an exciting tone for the students and kept them attentive to the presentation as they would need to answer his questions if they wanted a gift card.

Students looking for seats with their complementary pizza. (Emanuel Guadarrama)

Dr. Fierro began by talking about the importance of decision making, opportunity costs and what the college’s main goal of raising graduation rates was about.

The college intends to raise its graduation rate by 50% within five years. To do so they want to start with first-time fall cohorts by getting them on the fast track to graduate within their first two years.

Currently, the graduation rate for students within their first two years is 14%.

Dr. Fierro then spoke about the importance of a comprehensive education plan and encouraged all students to get one with their counselor if they hadn’t already.

With a CEP students would know how many and which classes they’d need to take each semester to eventually get their degree within two years.

“If you get a comprehensive ed plan, you are 2.5 times more likely to complete your degree program and on time,” Dr. Fierro said.

Outside the event were several booths with counselors, so students could meet with a counselor once the event ended.

The booths with counselors stationed outside the Student Convocation. (Emanuel Guadarrama)

Dr. Fierro knows that not all students know what they want to study for and how some might end up working in a job field they didn’t study for, to which he said, “If you don’t know what to do, start with something you have an affinity to.”

Students could also still apply the knowledge and skills they learned from other programs into whichever job field they end up in, even if it’s not the one they were studying for.

Dr. Fierro then held a trivia for students which excited everyone in the room. Those able to answer his questions correctly would also receive gift cards for the bookstore.

Dr. Fierro then explained the importance of time management and how one should spend their time wisely.

Although spending time on leisure activities is enjoyable one must learn to value their time, “The only thing that you can not replenish or buy, no matter how rich you are, is time. What is gone is gone, you cannot get it back,” Dr. Fierro said.

He also mentioned the amount of units needed to get a degree and how many units one needed to have per semester to get a degree within two years.

60 units are needed for a degree and 15 units per semester, excluding summer, are needed to get one within two years.

Dr. Fierro then spent the last 15 to 20 minutes answering questions from the students.

When the event ended, students who had remained until it was over, received complimentary gift cards for the bookstore with an undisclosed amount of money in them.

Jesus Blancel, a business administration major, said his business professor had told him it was worth checking out and that it’d help him on his career path to graduate earlier.

“I also got a $125 gift card to the campus bookstore,” said Blancel.

Brandon Uribe, a business administration major, was also motivated to come to the Student Convocation because his business professor talked about it in his class that day.

“I feel like it was very motivational to me and knowing that I’m already on a good track, it just puts a better picture for me in the future. I actually do got this, even if it might take some time,” said Uribe.

Story continues below advertisement
About the Contributor
Emanuel Guadarrama, News Editor
Emanuel is the news Editor for Talon Marks covering on campus news and events. Guadarrama enjoys listening to music, hanging out with his friends, reading and writing. He hopes to continue to improve his writing and multimedia skills in order to pursue a career in journalism.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in News
Guest speaker speaking on Zoom during Cerritos College’s event celebrating hip-hop turning 50.
Don't call it a comeback, Hip-Hop turns 50
Jason Hultman, part-time adjunct advocating for the adoption of AB 190, Oct. 18.
Faculty members urge board for health insurance benefits
Students walk around the event to see what different clubs have to offer and play some games.
Kicking off homecoming with a tailgate
Students gathered in parking lot 10 after evacuating the buildings.
Cerritos shakes out the Great ShakeOut
Students and community members seeing what the job fair has to offer.
Students seek employment at Cerritos job fair
German Escobar with the Words of Encouragement board filled up by posted notes handwritten from students in the shape of a heart.
Cerritos informs students on preventing suicide
More in Top Stories
Monica Gutierrez and Melissa Garcia constructed an ofrenda to honor Garcias father and Grandmother.
Remembering loved ones for Day of the Dead
No.30 for the Owls being grabbed and on the verge of being tackled by Chandler Nixon No.4 and Caleb Nuhi-Yandall No.28.
Comeback attempt falls short for the Falcons
An artificial intelligence generated face with a brain that has an AI chip inside it.
Artificial Intelligence isn't taking over anything
Zack Harkey wrestling at 174 lbs. is handed a tough loss by the Mt. Sac wrestler.
Cerritos loses to Mt. Sac in conference match
Man pushing a womans head into the wall with his elbow.
Toxic couples are fishing for publicity
No.7 Arturo Benigno tries to recover the ball for LA Harbor.
Mens soccer kick their way to victory

Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Classifieds
Cerritos College
11110 Alondra Blvd.
Norwalk, CA 90650
Contact Editor - 562-860-2451 x2618 or [email protected]
© 2023 • AdvertiseFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All Talon Marks Picks TM Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *