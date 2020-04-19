Talks of possibly lifting stay-at-home order throughout California

Angelinos must first follow the 6-point-guide that Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed on April 14, 2020.

California is known for beautiful beaches, shopping sprees and fantastic views over looking at the Los Angeles skyline which has been restricted due to Coronavirus concerns. Thankfully, good news on lifting the “quarantine blues” may be ending sooner than you think.

Having the chance to go out for dinner may be higher than you think during this nationwide lock down for three West coast states: California, Oregon and Washington.

So when this order possibly happens, are residents in these states going to get ahead of themselves and forget that there is still a world-wide pandemic?

I hope not.

“The West Coast Pact” is in the midst of considering loosening the restrictions of the stay-at-home order in order to reopen the “economy for public life and businesses”.

This was announced hours after President Trump had stated “it’s the decision of the president to open up the states, not the governors of the individual states”.

On April 14, California Governor Gavin Newsom highlighted his 6-point guide in efforts to officially start the process of possibly lifting the Coronavirus orders.

Local officials will have “a profound and outsize influence” in order for the residents of California to officially look forward to going outside and be able to socialize in public.

However, there is no definite timeline of when these orders might possibly be issued but the states are aiming for May if everyone follows the 6-point guide.

Gov. Newsom stated on Tuesday that the indistinguishable policies have successfully reduced California’s COVID-19 outbreak, which has infected more than 22,348 people across the state and killed at least 687 people, according to California Health and Human Services which was updated on April 12.

California is thankfully reaching a steady number in handling COVID-19 cases and hasn’t reached the level of New York’s pandemic.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomos is also trying to work on opening up the economy despite rising number of Coronavirus-related deaths throughout the state.

Here in California, restaurants will open but will limit the capacity of how many customers can enter at a time and they’ll need to take everyone’s temperature before they step foot near a public diner.

Please take this as a way to help lookout for one another, meaning looking out for the most vulnerable people.

California is known for being the “entertainment capital” with loads of public attractions and national parks to visit throughout the state.

It is our jobs as citizens of California to not forget our responsibility as a society to stay vigilant if these stay at home orders were to be loosened.

This means taking all the vitamins you need to stay healthy and always washing your hands for more than 20 seconds.

Be mindful of your surroundings and make sure you keep your distance around public establishments where people are most likely to mass gather.

Let’s take things step-by-step in order for some things in California to get back to normal. Except for the traffic.

You can read more regarding Gov. Newsom’s 6-point guide at this site.