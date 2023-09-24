Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.

Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Talon Marks
Weird jobs you’ll be surprised pay well

These jobs you might think are weird, but they pay well despite them being quite odd.
Byline photo of Vanesa Molina
Vanesa Molina, Staff WriterSeptember 24, 2023
Two+women+calling+out+numbers+for+hundreds+of+people+during+a+bingo+event.+
Tribunal de Justiça do Estado do Pará
Two women calling out numbers for hundreds of people during a bingo event.

There are plenty of weird jobs out there that pay very well, some of which many people will be surprised when they hear about them. You don’t necessarily have to do something big to make a good income.

A job that many will believe is strange is being a bingo manager. A bingo manager can start from a retirement home, but this can become a big business with the average salary ranging from $50,000 to 108,000.

If you’re into bingo, this may be something fun you can do. You gain leadership experience that can help you in your career.

Another job that may be appealing to people is being an ice cream taster. This sounds odd but the salary ranges anywhere between $60,000 to 101,000.

An ice cream taster is better known as a food scientist and companies look for candidates that have a degree in food science or dairy science. Many people wouldn’t even know you can get a degree in this.

Who wouldn’t like a job where you can taste ice cream and get paid for it? Sounds worth it and cool.

Would you like to be a body model and get the chance to make $75,000 a year? Being a parts model can get you that, if you have a nice pair of hands, you can model them for $150 to $2,500 a day.

Modeling doesn’t necessarily mean runway model and this might be something you’ll be interested in and could be fun. I think it’s cool, it gives people a chance to show off something they like most about themselves.

A truck driver may not sound strange and it isn’t, but the pay is higher than people may think. There are truck driving jobs that actually pay up to $125,000 a year or even higher.

This is a job that doesn’t require a degree and it pays you well, but it also depends on the type of driving and company you work for.

A job that people may not know about is a saturation diver. This profession allows divers to go to great depths of water and live there. This is so tunneling and building work can be done.

Saturation divers live underwater for 28 days, they install and inspect structures in the ocean. You can be paid $180,000 a year.

One more job that is in the diver category is a golf ball diver. A golf ball diver can earn up to $150,000 a year. What you have to do in this job is search for golf balls in lakes since many times people who play lose them.

The last weird job that will be mentioned is an online dating ghostwriter. This is a job that requires you to write profiles for people on dating websites. If you have the writing skills for these kinds of things, then you might enjoy this job.

Overall, these are jobs many people wouldn’t hear of or know of. They are kind of random and there are many more jobs out there that are like these. Maybe you’ll find something you’re surprisingly interested in if you look.

About the Contributor
Vanesa Molina, Staff Writer
Vanesa Molina is a staff writer for Talon Marks covering community news, arts and entertainment and social media. In her free time she enjoys reading books and listening to music as well as spending her time outdoors. After Cerritos College she plans to attend the University of Southern California.
Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
© 2023

