Kendrick Lamar and Louisiana do not mix!

I want to start by saying this is not a diss to Kendrick Lamar, I love his music, and he has a great year winning the beef with Drake and J Cole. I just believe there is a time and place for who should be performing the Super Bowl halftime show, and I don’t think that should be him.

We all know Kendrick Lamar is Los Angeles born and raised. You can hear it all over his music, for example song, “The Recipe ft Dr.Dre” which talks about his love for his hometown Compton, California.

It’s funny though because in his most recent song, he calls out Drake for being a colonizer but according to Rolling Stone ” Rap fans are now left to consider what’s worse between Drake co-opting music scenes for his pockets or Lamar playing into the PR apparatus for a country (and corporation) that subsists on racial inequality and exploits countries for resources all over the world.”.

Jay-Z missed out on a huge opportunity by choosing Kendrick Lamar over the likes of artists born and raised in Louisiana. A couple of rappers and singers he could have gone with over Kendrick Lamar for this year’s Super Bowl half-time show.

Since the Super Bowl is for all types of fans if you want to go a different direction of just rappers look at country singer Tim McGraw who has many famous songs one of them being about his time in Louisiana called Louisiana.

He could also bring out Taylor Swift, as they have a famous song together which would be cool since last year her boyfriend, Travis Kelce won the Super Bowl and if he does it again that would be amazing for the power couple.

If country music doesn’t feel cool enough for the amazing city of New Orleans, Louisiana. Just look at the city’s young and upcoming rapper in NBA YoungBoy.

Who at only the age of 24 years old has already gotten 100 gold and platinum singles.

Yes, indeed, his songs might not be child-friendly that the NFL wants but he already has a big influence in football with his song “Right Foot Creep” being the inspiration for the famous griddy dance celebration.

Honestly, though there’s only one right choice and that would be the great Lil Wayne who is Louisiana born and raised. If we had him performing the whole performance would be a huge party that would never end. He has so many party anthems that would fit amazing, for example, “Lollipop” and “Love Me”.

For those who say he is “too old school”, just look at the remix of “What’s Poppin”. Where Lil Wayne had amazing verse on it.

Jay-Z has done an amazing job choosing the artist for the Super Bowl half-time show, but I believe he missed out on not choosing Lil Wayne for this season in New Orleans, Louisiana.