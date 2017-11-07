Falcons go to Mt. SAC to win third and fourth place

Falcons' Abraxaz Sanchez coming down hill at the end of the course at Mt.SAC. Sanchez came in sixth place overall. Photo credit: David Jenkins

The Falcons men and women cross country competed for the Southern Coast Conference championship, the men obtained fourth place while the women came in third.

On Mt. San Antonio, Oct. 27, both Falcon teams faced off seven other schools;

Los Angeles Harbor

Mt. San Antonio

El Camino

Long Beach

East Los Angeles

Chaffey

Pasadena

Out of the entirety of both teams, two won awards.

Abraxaz Sanchez from the men’s team, who came in at sixth place and Rebecca Harris, who came 14 in the women’s race.

“We’re proud of what they did today,” said Head coach Bryan Ramos, “For [Sanchez] to finish sixth place overall. It was an improvement from his standings from the last race at the Mt. SAC invitation.”

Ramos said that he know that from both teams, it would be a fight for second place and understood that it would be a race between Falcons and El Camino.

Overall from the men side of the event, the host Mt. SAC took first place.

While in the women’s race, LA Harbor took first place.

“I feel that the success that I’ve been getting this season so far as been from the mindset of competing. Not worrying about the time” says Sanchez.

The Mt.SAC cross country track was one of hills.

Sanchez went to describe that the hills did not bother him in the race.

As many were coming down the last hill it was panting and exhaustion that was seen.

“As an individual I think I did great, I was staying focus, I was staying motivated with my team mates being there, ” said freshmen Alejandra De La O.

De La O finished the race in 18th place, being the second to complete from the Falcons she speaks of the race itself.

“The heat and the hills were a challenge,” she said, “But I knew there was going to be a downhill afterwards so that’s where I said to myself ‘you know maybe I do got this.’ So I always feel more positive when there’s hills in the course.”

Coach Ramos admits that the course was not an easy one to do and that Falcons had done this course a second weekend in a row.

“Its tough to go back to back in the Mt. SAC course, it’s not one of the easier courses to so we’re just happy to move on to the [Southern California Champions],” he said.

Within the women’s team Ramos mentions that Jessica Ayala helped out in the race and made a difference in winning third place.

On Nov. 3 Falcons will head over to Central Park to compete in the Southern California Championship.

The event will start at 10 a.m.