Basketball star uses quarantine to their athletic advantage

Joshua Belvin goes up for a between-the-legs dunk while playing basketball at his local gym. Belvin is excited to start conditioning on campus and is more than prepared for the upcoming season. Photo credit: Courtesy of Joshua Belvin

Although COVID-19 has impacted a lot of people negatively, 6’3″ point guard for Cerritos College Joshua “Juice” Belvin has used the pandemic to his advantage.

His workout routine has not changed much during quarantine. Belvin said “I have been working out as if life was normal.”

Belvin said that almost every day consists of “workout after workout after workout. No exaggeration.”

Belvin wakes up and starts the day off by running Signal Hill. He then heads to the beach where he participates in yoga classes and runs the stairs.

Around noon, Belvin gets skill work in and runs games with other players. These games are five-on-five full games that give Belvin a good sense of in game speed.

He usually ends his days by playing in some more games, but this time against much more elite competition. This elite competition includes playing against other college players and sometimes even pros.

If these runs sometimes do not happen, Belvin still likes to end the night at a local park and work on his game.

He comes home around 8 p.m. to work on his abs then relax.

There is not much free time throughout this athletes day, but when relaxing, Belvin likes to study film and listens to music. His favorite artist is Lil’ Wayne.

When he is not listening to music, working out or watching film, Belvin says he is getting his sleep in to prepare for the next day.

Perfecting his craft is something that Belvin loves to do.

Belvin said that over quarantine he tried “to focus on getting more athletic.” In order to achieve this, his intense workouts included “running bleachers, hill sprints and pool exercises.”

One of the workouts that has aided him the most would be the hill sprints. “I run the hill with an 18 pound weight vest to help in my explosiveness,” said Belvin.

Belvin has big expectations once the season rolls around. Anything short of a state championship would be a disappointment.

Belvin hopes to return to campus soon and is excited to get this season started and show Division-I schools across the nation how good his game is.

At the moment, Belvin does not specifically have a school of choice but said that “any school that wants me is my desired school.”

Despite not being picky about where he would like to continue his education, Belvin would like to transfer to the University of Washington.

Belvin is a big fan of the Pac-12. “It is a competitive conference but most schools also are not too far from home.”

He looks to continue his basketball career as far as possible and is confident on turning his dreams into reality.

“I’m going to be in the NBA,” Belvin said.

Making the NBA is the plan but Belvin would also like to play overseas as other professional athletes do.

Belvins whole life has revolved around basketball. He has been playing and watching the sport for as long as he can remember.

His favorite athlete growing up was point guard Derrick Rose but who Belvin currently watches the most is Damian Lilliard, point guard of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Despite being influenced by these explosive point guards, Belvin says he does not “try to replicate anyone’s game.”

Belvin is his own player with his own type of play style. He hopes to someday have an impact on kids the way these players have impacted him.

Belvin is currently majoring in communications at Cerritos College and hopes to earn his degree at a four-year university.