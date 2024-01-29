Cassidy’s Corner Cafe returns to campus

Cassidy’s Corner Cafe is making a comeback to the campus sometime mid February after being shut down for over a year.

The main location opened in 2018 but closed down due to it being an unsafe workplace and the cart can not run without the main Cassidy’s Corner.

Joe Ung, CEO of the business said, “The building is a very old building, from my understanding it’s like 30 plus years [old] and they haven’t done much upgrading to it so believe it or not the floor kinda collapsed…our equipment was sliding…you saw the dirt through the floor into the ground.”

When the business opens again they will start with the new main location near the Automotive Partners building. Once everything is situated they will re-open the cart.

Students can expect a new physical look as well as a slightly altered menu from what it was before they closed. They will still have bagel sandwiches, hot and cold drinks, and bagels with cream cheese.

Although the menu is pretty much the same Ung can not promise the same for the prices.

He said, “We want to cater to student life and the students, the fact of the matter is inflation has changed everything. Initially coming in here that was what we wanted to do, to cater to the students.”

Ung goes on to say that since inflation started, the cost of goods has gone up and the minimum wage has risen almost $3 since they’ve been at the college.

“Our price is more affordable than a lot of fast foods out there right now, more healthier too…I can’t say we’re gonna lower the price or increase the price just because we have to now take today into play.”

Ung wants to make ordering and picking up their food more convenient for students by offering mobile and delivery options.

“We’re gonna start like an on campus delivery service where we’ll have certain spots that if you can’t make it out to the building maybe you could place your order and pick it up at the cart,” he explained.

Cassidy’s Corner would also like to get more involved with the student community on campus by sponsoring a half-court shot for basketball or a field goal kick for football with the chance to win free bagels for a year.

Ung is not sure of the details as of now but would like to host an art competition at Cerritos College and give a prize or scholarship to the winner.

“We’re looking to do a lot with the student community…we have the side of our container that we want some kind of an artwork on so we’re looking to host a contest and the winner will get to paint on there.”

Cassidy’s Corner has six locations open as of now but are in the process of opening three more.

“Our very first drive-through will be in Lakewood, we’re opening up a distribution center and cafe in downtown Long Beach and also one in Eastvale,” said Ung.

Cassidy’s Corner originally wasn’t going to start off as a brick and mortar location but was instead going to start as a kiosk on college campuses.

Now other schools are reaching out to them wanting a location on their campus as well.