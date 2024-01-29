Cerritos College
Cassidy’s Corner Cafe returns to campus

Emily Maciel and Joel CarpioJanuary 29, 2024
Another banner surrounding the in progress container with the Cassidy’s Corner logo on it. Photo credit: Emily Maciel

Cassidy’s Corner Cafe is making a comeback to the campus sometime mid February after being shut down for over a year.

The main location opened in 2018 but closed down due to it being an unsafe workplace and the cart can not run without the main Cassidy’s Corner.

Joe Ung, CEO of the business said, “The building is a very old building, from my understanding it’s like 30 plus years [old] and they haven’t done much upgrading to it so believe it or not the floor kinda collapsed…our equipment was sliding…you saw the dirt through the floor into the ground.”

When the business opens again they will start with the new main location near the Automotive Partners building. Once everything is situated they will re-open the cart.

Students can expect a new physical look as well as a slightly altered menu from what it was before they closed. They will still have bagel sandwiches, hot and cold drinks, and bagels with cream cheese.

Although the menu is pretty much the same Ung can not promise the same for the prices.

He said, “We want to cater to student life and the students, the fact of the matter is inflation has changed everything. Initially coming in here that was what we wanted to do, to cater to the students.”

Ung goes on to say that since inflation started, the cost of goods has gone up and the minimum wage has risen almost $3 since they’ve been at the college.

“Our price is more affordable than a lot of fast foods out there right now, more healthier too…I can’t say we’re gonna lower the price or increase the price just because we have to now take today into play.”

Ung wants to make ordering and picking up their food more convenient for students by offering mobile and delivery options.

“We’re gonna start like an on campus delivery service where we’ll have certain spots that if you can’t make it out to the building maybe you could place your order and pick it up at the cart,” he explained.

Cassidy’s Corner would also like to get more involved with the student community on campus by sponsoring a half-court shot for basketball or a field goal kick for football with the chance to win free bagels for a year.

Ung is not sure of the details as of now but would like to host an art competition at Cerritos College and give a prize or scholarship to the winner.

“We’re looking to do a lot with the student community…we have the side of our container that we want some kind of an artwork on so we’re looking to host a contest and the winner will get to paint on there.”

Cassidy’s Corner has six locations open as of now but are in the process of opening three more.

“Our very first drive-through will be in Lakewood, we’re opening up a distribution center and cafe in downtown Long Beach and also one in Eastvale,” said Ung.

Cassidy’s Corner originally wasn’t going to start off as a brick and mortar location but was instead going to start as a kiosk on college campuses.

Now other schools are reaching out to them wanting a location on their campus as well.

About the Contributors
Emily Maciel, Co-Sports Editor
Emily Maciel is the Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks as she returns for her second semester with the newspaper. She is in her third season of working for the Los Angeles Angels as well as her second season with the Cerritos College baseball team. She plans to transfer to a University for the Fall 2024 semester and work for the MLB one day.
Joel Carpio, Managing Editor
Joel Carpio is the Managing and Co-Sports Editor for Talon Marks, he enjoys playing sports, listening to music, and is an avid fan of the Dodgers, Lakers, Rams, Kings, and LAFC. He is planning on transferring to San Diego State University and earn his bachelors degree in Journalism. In the future he wants to be a sports broadcaster.
Talon Marks

Cerritos College • Norwalk, Calif.
Cassidy’s Corner Cafe returns to campus